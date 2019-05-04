In Tropical North Queensland, there's an activity for everyone. Eli Orzessek picks some of the best.

Great Barrier Reef

You can't visit Tropical North Queensland without taking in the jewel in its crown, the beautiful Great Barrier Reef. You could easily spend weeks exploring this World Heritage listed site, dotted with tropical islands. To make the most of this incredible underwater universe, you'll need to get in the water. There are many snorkelling and scuba diving excursions on offer to get up close and personal with the coral and abundant marine life under the surface — you'll see tropical fish, sea turtles, stingrays and maybe even a humpback whale. For a comfortable view, take a ride in a glass-bottomed boat — or see it from above on a helicopter tour.



Get married

Advertisement

For an amazing destination wedding, look no further than Tropical North Queensland — it's known as the wedding capital of Australia for good reason. With warm dry winters, you can enjoy an outdoor ceremony at one of its many memorable locations. Say "I do" at a chapel overlooking the sea in Port Douglas, under the canopy of the rainforest, on a deserted island beach, or in the gardens of a five-star resort. Aside from the locations, you'll find plenty of local wedding planners who can ensure your special day is picture perfect.

Relaxing in Mossman, in Tropical North Queensland's Daintree National Park. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Explore the rainforest

Get immersed in nature with an adventure through the rainforests and grasslands of Tropical North Queensland — home to 3000 plant species, more than 400 species of birds and 100 plus mammal species, you're bound to see something you can't see anywhere else on Earth. The Daintree Rainforest is the oldest tropical rainforest in the world, boasting many walking trails that are perfect for bird-watchers. When it's been described by Sir David Attenborough as "the most extraordinary place on Earth", it's well worth shacking up here for a night or two in an eco-lodge. And if you're keen to see North Queensland's most famous resident — the massive saltwater crocodile — take a cruise down the Daintree River and you'll likely spot one.

Cycling on Mission Beach, Tropical North Queensland. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Cycling

Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or looking for a leisurely ride with the family, north Queensland has trails to suit every rider. Serious cyclists can test themselves against the world's best on the Smithfield Trail, a rainforest trail that hosted the Mountain Bike World Cups in 2014 and 2016, as well as the 2017 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships. The region is also home to Australia's oldest operating downhill trail, the Kuranda DH — it's produced several World Cup stars over the years. If you're after something a bit gentler, ride through the rainforest on the Musgrave Track on the Cassowary Coast, or take the kids for a ride along the golden sands of Mission Beach. In Cairns, the tropical climate ensures you can ride at any time of the year — but in the heat of summer, head to the Atherton Tablelands for a cooler journey.

Kuranda Station in Tropical North Queensland. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Take a rail adventure

If you enjoy the old school glamour of train travel, there are plenty of ways to see North Queensland's incredible landscapes in style. Take a journey through ancient rainforest on the Kuranda Scenic Railway, on a day trip from Cairns to the village of Kuranda. The ride takes an hour and 45 minutes, with plenty to see along the way — as well as natural beauty, the railway is also a feat of engineering, constructed in the late 1800s. You can also ride on the Bally Hooley, one of the last steam locomotives used by the Mossman Sugar Mill — it's an icon of Port Douglas. However, for a truly iconic experience, jump on board the Savannahlander — a classic 60s "silver bullet" railmotor — for a four day journey through the Outback.

Hot air ballooning over the Atherton Tablelands. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Hot air balloon

The Atherton Tablelands present the perfect conditions for hot-air ballooning, with 300 sunny days a year — so you'll often spot flotillas of balloons hovering above. Why not join them for a ride? Ballooning is accessible and affordable in the north, with a range of companies offering options that are fun for the whole family. With most balloons launching at dawn, it's the perfect way to watch the sunrise, with a unique perspective of the landscapes and wildlife below — just remember to bring your camera.

Yungaburra Markets in Tropical North Queensland. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Eat up

The diverse ecosystems of the tropical north make the area unique as a food-producing region. So as you'd expect, it's a foodie's paradise. Taste the familiar flavours of the tropics — fresh mangoes and pineapples, reef fish and wild-caught prawns — but also try some unique offerings including rainforest nuts, fruit and native spices used by Aboriginal people for millennia. In the Atherton Tablelands, you'll also find tea and coffee plantations, as well as cattle and dairy farms producing milk, cheese and yoghurt. You can take an organised food tour through the area, or just grab a map and plan your own DIY culinary excursion. Also be sure to check out the local markets — such as in Yungaburra or Rusty's Market in Cairns — you might just find some delectable treats to take home with you.

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand flies non-stop from Auckland to Cairns seasonally between March to October. Outside of this season you can fly via Brisbane to Cairns.

DETAILS

queensland.com