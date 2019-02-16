Nick Trend selects family-friendly breaks to broaden everyone's horizons.

1 Cambodian homestay

Visiting sights and museums is one way to understand a country's culture, but interacting with local people can make a bigger impression on children. The two are combined on this action-packed family trip to Cambodia, which includes some rest and relaxation, too: the hotels all have swimming pools and there are two beach days on Koh Rong Island at the end. Cultural highlights include the temples of Angkor Wat, a Khmer Village homestay and dinner at Banteay Chhmar, the floating village of Kompong Luong and a martial arts lesson in Phnom Penh.

Family Cambodia Adventure

from $2520 for adults and $2220 for children, for 12 nights, including some meals, and accommodation. Departures in April, July and December.

2 Mexican food culture

This Exodus tour for food-loving families explores the culinary culture of Mexico on a child-friendly itinerary. Fill up on fajitas and tacos, learn to make salsa at a cookery class in Izamal and sample exotic fruit in Valladolid's food market. Tulum archaeological site and the Mayan temples of Chichen Itza are also among the highlights and you will meet local families in the traditional village of Tixkokob on the itinerary.

● Magic Family Adventure from $3515 per adult/$2368 per child for 12 nights, including accommodation and some meals. Flights additional. Departs April to October.

3 Jordanian highlights

KE Adventure offers week-long tours that take in the key highlights of Jordan, travelling from north to south — typically including the Roman ruins at Jerash, a swim in the Dead Sea, a tour of the desert city of Petra and an overnight stay in a Bedouin camp with time to explore the country's capital, Amman, at the beginning and end of the trip.

● Jordan Family Adventure Holiday from $1520 per adult/$1329 per child for seven nights, including some meals. Flights additional. Departures April to July, and October to December.

4 China in comfort

Luxury specialist Ampersand Travel offers a family fortnight staying in some of China's best hotels. Alongside classic sightseeing (the Great Wall, Xi'an's Terracotta Army and Beijing's Forbidden City), this trip has a hands-on educational element, which includes a visit to a rural school, a martial arts lesson supervised by monks and a noodle-making class.

● An Educational Adventure: the Perfect Family Holiday to China from $12,000pp for 14 nights, including some meals and accommodation in high-end hotels like The Peninsula in Beijing and Shanghai. Departures year round.

5 Indian insights

Single parents face challenges, especially in a country as frenetic and intense as India. Group tours help ease much of the stress and Intrepid Travel has a programme of trips aimed at solo mums and dads. Highlights of its Northern India tour include the Taj Mahal, the "pink" city of Jaipur and tiger-spotting in Ranthambore National Park, as well as travelling by train — a cultural experience in itself.

● Northern India Family Holiday for Solo Parents for nine nights, from $1420 per adult/$1278 per child, twin share, including some meals but not flights or transfers. Departures April to December.

6 Cycling and Chateaux

There's plenty of culture to explore in France — and travelling the quiet country roads by bike is a fun option for active families. Freedom Treks provides bicycles for adults and children with itineraries suited to all energy levels. Its Loire holiday is based in a four-star hotel with swimming pool, well placed for exploring the region's spectacular chateaux and historic cities.

● Loire Valley — Vineyards and Chateaux from $1833pp for five nights, including some meals. Bike hire and travel cost extra. Departures from March to November.

7 Wildlife and ancient history in Peru

Cuzco, Peru. Photo / Getty Images

G Adventures

offers a range of itineraries tailored to families. This one, a round-trip from Lima, gives a great mix of adventures — from the Peruvian Amazon to Machu Picchu, to Cusco and more. Naturalists will teach the kids about the local wildlife and biodiversity and there will be the chance to interact with many locals along the way, including a visit to the Cusco Youth Drop-In Centre.

● Peru Family Experience from $2509 per adult and $2289 per child for nine nights, including internal flights, transport, accommodation and some meals. Departures available in March, April, July, August and December.

8 Egyptian experience

There is something about ancient Egypt that seems to appeal to children — and a tour of the Giza pyramids, plus a Nile cruise and a visit to the Valley of the Kings, makes an excellent family trip, especially with a knowledgeable guide. Imaginative Traveller's week-long itinerary includes all this, plus a visit to Cairo's Egyptian Museum, dinner in a Nubian village, an overnight stay on the deck of a traditional wooden felucca, a donkey ride and seeing the temples of Kom Ombo and Karnak.

● Egypt Family Holiday from $1470pp for seven nights, including some meals. Flights and transfers additional. Departures March to December 2020.