Bel Crawford hosts the 10am-3pm show on ZM.

What was your greatest holiday?

My Thailand trip. We island-hopped from Koh Samui, Ko Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, then travelled to Phi Phi Islands, which was one of the most magical places I've ever seen.

And the worst?

Well, I can't say it was international, but on one of the many family summer road trips growing up, our whole family got a tummy bug. Let's just say Dad wouldn't stop driving, even when I was throwing up into an icecream container with my siblings grossed out.

Advertisement

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing?

Exploring, hanging out in the sunshine, enjoying the local cuisine and a few beverages, and getting as many massages as possible.

If we could teleport you to one place in NZ for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

One of my favourite places is Mount Maunganui but I don't know if I'd want to waste a teleport experience on this as it's a fairly easy drive from Auckland, so I'm going to go all out and say Queenstown and Wanaka.

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

I've been dreaming of going to Croatia, the Greek Islands and Italy for a long time.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

Well I did slip and fall into a pool on day one of a two-week holiday once.

Aisle seat or window seat?

Window is great if you can see the sights but aisle is great for when you need to get up to go to the bathroom and don't want to climb over the snorer next to you.

One time I flew Malaysian Airlines and they were so empty I had a whole middle row to myself on an overnight flight, so I made a bed with all the pillows — best flight ever.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ...

My phone. I use it to take all my photos, and if you didn't 'gram it, did you even really travel?!

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

Travel as light as you can = more room for shopping! Also not to keep a lot of money or valuables on you. Hide money inside your clothes in your room if you can. Maybe I'm just paranoid — I don't trust the safes.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

Nothing super bad or spectacular comes to mind, but in Thailand we were treated to some beautiful meals on a private island and on our boats, which was dreamy and the people are the sweetest.

What's the best thing you've brought back?

Well I accidentally fell in love with a Canadian guy on my Thailand trip, which wasn't exactly part of the plan on this Eat, Pray, Love solo trip.

Not sure if it was the best or worst since we live 11,351km away, to be exact, but we still talk every day so who knows.

Favourite airport to land at? I can't say I have one yet. The garden at Singapore Airport was a beautiful wee visual treat and unexpected experience.

What's the next trip you've got planned?

Euro summer 2019 — Croatia, Greece, London, Italy, however much I can fit into one trip. I also want to do the Blue Mountains and up the NSW Coast, a meditation sort of retreat in India, help at an orphanage somewhere, and South America. Basically the whole world really.