Coogee local Ruth Wynn-Williams shares her favourite spots to soak up the beach-front suburb.



ALL-DAY DINING

Perched right on the North end of the beach, the Coogee Pavilion (known as The Pav to locals) does everything from early morning smoothies and lazy brunch, to pizza, platters and late-night cocktails.

Part of the Merivale juggernaut, it's a slick operation, but still manages to nail that laid back beach vibe.

The R18 rooftop is one of the best spots in Sydney with an incredible view of the beach but it's also where the people who like to be seen go to party, especially on a Sunday night when you can expect a queue down the street.

There's something for everyone, the downstairs area is child-friendly and there's always sport on the big screens.

Hot tip: I highly recommend the cuttlefish!

DRINK

While not strictly in Coogee, any local will tell you Bat Country is worth a visit. Just up the road from the beach at The Spot in Randwick, Bat Country manages to balance being super cool without being pretentious.

Inspired by Hunter S. Thompson and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the decor is eclectic and vastly more interesting than your average Sydney venue. As you might expect, the drinks are strong and the meals are generous.

It's small but there's no need to book - the friendly staff always find a way to fit everybody in. Hands-down one of our favourite places to visit on any night of the week.

BRUNCH

The brunch game in Sydney is fierce and we are spoilt for choice, but Village on Cloey has become a firm favourite for us. It's a couple of blocks away in Clovelly, but well worth the short trip. Or make a morning of it and walk the coast track from Coogee to Clovelly Beach, which takes about 40 minutes each way.

I can't go past the Thai Scrambled Eggs (I don't think I have ever ordered anything else) which manages to do something fresh and original with a classic that you won't find anywhere else.

The coffee is fantastic and there's a great range of juices and smoothies too.

It's always busy here but we've never had any trouble getting a table, which is a real bonus in a city where ordering brunch often comes with a belly-rumbling wait.

DINNER WITH A VIEW

Right on the south edge of the beach, Sugarcane is the best spot for a date night when you want to keep it local. The food is a variation on Thai but you won't find your basic red curry on this menu. Instead, try the oysters or the crispy crab tortillas. The wagyu beef rendang is also a must.

We love the relaxed yet professional atmosphere here and friendly and attentive staff (including a Kiwi waiter, which is always a bonus). Try and get a table outside on the balcony overlooking the ocean for the ultimate Coogee view.