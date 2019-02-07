Beat the crowds with a morning visit to Red Square. Entry to the Kremlin and Cathedral Square costs 500 rubles ($11), as does entry to St Basil's Cathedral— they're all must-sees. $22.

Once you're hungry, head to the beautiful GUM department store in Red Square. Formerly the state department store, it dates back to the Soviet era and is Russia's most famous shopping mall. The shops can be quite pricey, but, you can enjoy a cheap lunch at the canteen inside.

Stolovaya No 57 describes itself as a "gastronomic journey to the Soviet Union". Enjoy an authentic Russian meal here for no more than 500 rubles. $11.

After lunch, take a 15-minute walk to the Museum of Soviet Arcade Games for a quirky look at video game machines produced in Russia from the mid-70s—and many are playable. Entry is 450 rubles. $10.

Stop for a coffee and pastry at the nearby Vogue Cafe, a stylish spot for Moscow's fashionable set that's linked to the famous magazine. $15.

Visit a Russian banya (bathhouse) for a good soaking, steaming and flogging with birch branches—it's a unique experience for sure. The Sandunovksy Banya has been

around since 1808 and is the oldest functioning bathhouse in the city. It is also very aesthetically pleasing, with Baroque columns, Roman pools and Turkish baths. You'll pay 1800 rubles for three hours use in the public areas— but you'll need to be comfortable getting naked. $39.

Have dinner at Varenichnay, which offers an insane selection of dumplings— a Russian specialty.

A serving of dumplings, borscht and a beer, plus some sweet dumplings for dessert will set you back around 1300 rubles. $28.

Relax on an evening cruise and see the city from the Moskva River. The Radisson Royal Hotel offers two hour cruises. A first class ticket costs around 1600 rubles. $35.

Finish your night off with a couple of cocktails at the Sky Lounge rooftop bar and enjoy views over Moscow as you reflect on your day. $30.

TOTAL: $200