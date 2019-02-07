What was your greatest holiday?

It would have to be Morocco. It is so visually stimulating and a feast for the senses. I hosted a trip there and having a great group plus a guide and driver made it the trip it was. We were so well looked after.

And the worst?

Some years ago we took our kids to Australia for a friend's significant birthday. We were staying with people and our 16-month-old woke with a loud roar at 4am every morning until the day we went home. It was hideous but did mean I got to see the Sydney fish markets in early morning action as we walked the streets with him.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing?

Either snorkelling or researching where we are going to eat dinner. I am such a fan of snorkelling and I cannot do random restaurants.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

Arrowtown in autumn with walks around Lake Hayes seeing the amazing colours the season brings and, of course, there are so many fantastic places to eat and drink.

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

The Greek islands are high on my bucket list. We were meant to go a year ago but a ski accident (hit by a runaway snowboard) meant my husband was out of action.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

Booking the cheapest flights to London without realising that it was the longest route possible with three stopovers — the first being Melbourne.

Aisle seat or window seat?

Aisle, I don't sit still for long and need to know I can get in and out as I please.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ...

A good idea of where we are eating and on which day. These must be authentic local restaurants and are pretty much always casual.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

Pack light and always take washing powder and a portable clothes line. No one knows or cares if you are wearing the same thing every other day.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

Shrimp tacos at El Sazon Del Camaron in Cozumel island, Mexico. This understated local restaurant serves prawns/shrimp fresh from the sea (fished not farmed) with a choice of garlic, crumbed or ceviche style. They are served in warm, soft taco shells. The guacamole is also fantastic and the cerveza cold. It is ridiculously inexpensive.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

Pretty glasses from Morocco. I didn't buy many as it seemed crazy to be carrying home glass, but they travelled well snuggled among clothes and I wish I had bought more.

Favourite airport to land at?

Rarotonga, I love that feeling of gliding in over the ocean, seeing the beautiful Muri Lagoon and knowing that the minute the door opens we will be confronted with heat, humidity and nothing to do.

What's the next trip you've got planned?

Some local travel over summer and then heading back to Mexico at the end of April to host a culinary tour with World Expeditions.

Come with me, I know it will be amazing.

• Helen Jackson, of Foodlovers.co.nz, is hosting a culinary tour of Mexico with World Expeditions in April.