Ewan McDonald flies from Helsinki to Bergen with Wideroe Airlines.

Who?

Wideroe is a regional airline linking many of Norway's regional airports and main centres, so it's a good comparison with Air New Zealand's domestic offering. It also flies to several second-tier European cities and operates this flight on behalf of Finnair, coded Finnair AY941.

Plane: Embraer E190-E2 — Wideroe is the maker's launch customer and this 114-seater was delivered in April 2018. Spruce in white and green livery.

On time: Just about — only 15 minutes late, pretty good for a route that leaves at its scheduled 3.20pm only 61 per cent of the time and has an average delay of 49 minutes.

Class: There's only one on this 1hr 55m flight, pretty much the same as Auckland-Queenstown.

Seat: That one where they ask you, "In the event of an emergency, would you be prepared …," except they didn't. I didn't feel cramped but others note the legroom is a paltry 31"..

How full: Three-quarters, lots of families beginning their summer holidays.

Food and drink: Complimentary coffee and tea, snacks and cold drinks for sale. To this point, Air NZ and Wideroe are on a par. But …

Service: You could say it was perfunctory, but I'd just say it reinforced just how good the Kiwi staff are.

Entertainment: Nei, as they say in this part of the world. Not even that annoying but irritatingly addictive Kiwi trivia quiz.

Airport experience: Which one? The Auckland-Doha flight arrived at 12.05pm and the showers were closed until several hours after my flight left for Helsinki. The layover allowed for a pleasant stroll around the Finnish capital on a sunny Saturday, but I couldn't find a shower in the departure area. By the time I got to Bergen, after 36 hours in the air … and a lot on the ground, because every landing and takeoff, apart from Auckland, involved a lengthy bus trip to and from the aircraft. This was kind of puzzling in Bergen, because its brand-new, shiny, terminal is smaller than Queenstown's. Possibly the friendliest, cruisiest border guards I've ever encountered.

Price: Included in a fly/cruise ticket, but if you think our regional fares are eye-watering, check out Norway's.

Would I fly it again? Heck, yes. Not for the airline, but because the delightful and gorgeous little city of Bergen is on the other side of the baggage claim.