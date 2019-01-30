The spectacular bathroom views over Lake Wakatipu have made this Airbnb property one of the most popular holiday rentals in New Zealand, if not the world.

The accommodation booking website has revealed that a picture of the Boutique Alpine Retreat near Queenstown was the "most liked" Airbnb image posted to Instagram last year.

Releasing a long-list of ten of most scenic pictures from Airbnb properties around the world, here are the website's top rooms with a view and how to book them.

1. LUC 22 Boutique Alpine Retreat, Queenstown, New Zealand – 106,273 likes

The $356 a night LUC 22 apartment in Ben Lomond is run by "Superhost" Dean and promises "floor-to-ceiling views of stunning New Zealand scenery."

Clear views: LUC 22 is almost as appealing to look in on, as out. Photo / Airbnb

The property has an almost perfect "5 star" score for its location from guests.

It seems Instagrammers also approve of the bach's scenic setting, with the bathroom post gaining 106,273 likes (and counting).

While the photo by Instagram user David Chachi, @chachi86, has gained plenty of appreciation for its scenic washroom – the rest of the house is equally stunning.

The open-plan living room with a log fire creates a luxurious alpine setting.

Boutique Alpine Retreat: This Queenstown Bach bath was the most liked photo from Airbnb in 2018. Photo / @chachi86

There are spectacular views of the bush outside – and creature comforts within. The kitchen is not only served by a heated AGA range cooker, but also a private chef.

Best of the rest: Most scenic Airbnbs

Casa Gea, Ravello. Photo / @Jugglesatparties

2. Casa Gea, Ravello, Italy - 87,429 likes

This snap reposted from @Jugglesatparties looks out of the window of the restored millhouse of the Casa Gea at the landscape of Ravello.

While the wheel has since gone, the house has been on site by the river in the Valle del Dragone ("dragon valley") since 1621.

You can have a "well of a time" in this old watermill from just $80 a night.

Autumnal: The Willow Treehouse. Photo / @cristinarnieto

3. Willow Treehouse, Willow, New York - 70,310 likes

Near Woodstock in upstate New York, your feet need never touch the ground in this designer treehouse. Avener & Maskit's perched property overlooks a swimmable pond and is in touch with the seasons – as captured by this moody autumnal photo by @cristinarnieto.

A night amongst the foliage will cost you around $500.

Joshua Tree Campover Cabin. Photo / @alalam100

4. Joshua Tree Campover Cabin, California - 66,462 likes

With nothing separating you and a view of the Mojave Desert reserve, this Joshua Tree cabin is the perfect place to reconnect with nature. The 1950s building has been renovated with an artistic flare that is captured perfectly in this photo by @alalam100.

With bedside views of the rolling plains, the cabin is a pinch under $200 a night.

La Maison, Marrakech. Photo / @theresatorp

5. La Maison, Marrakech, Morocco - 59,359 likes

Like another world, the courtyard of this Marrakech souk offers the perfect shaded spot to cool down.

The Moroccan photography masterpiece was captured by @theresatorp.

Get the full riad experience from $300 a night.

The Loft and Boat House, New South Wales. Photo / @saralianhan

6. The Loft and Boat House, New South Wales, Australia - 56,026 likes

In New South Wales, the Hawkesbury River rolls on by past the hidden escape of the Boat House. Accessible only by water, the riverside retreat is the perfect place to while away a break.

This photo taken by @saralianhan has found over 55,000 fans on Instagram.

A stay will cost you only a boat ride and $130 a night.

Casa Libera, Rome. Photo / @Jonisan

7. Casa Libera, Trastevere, Rome, Italy - 50,547 likes

Italy has more than its fair share of scenic B&B properties, but Rome is an eternal favourite.

The 'Free House' in the Trastevere neighbourhood is the perfect place to overlook the most scenic quarter of Italy's capital.

@Jonisan captures a perfect shot of "la dolce vita" from the balcony of Casa Libera.

Amalfi Coastline: Sorrento, Italy. Photo / @lizbedor

8. 'Exclusive' villa in Piano di Sorrento, Italy - 49,952 likes

Further down the country, another Italian beauty is Raffaele's Villa in Sorrento.

Carved into the cliffs of the Amalfi coast - @lizbedor takes a stunning picture of the blue pool and bluer waters of the Med from the romantic stone tower.

You too can take the plunge from $625 a night.

Lago di Como: Perledo, Italy. Photo / @sssoph90

9. Apartment with 'incredible views' in Perledo, Lake Como, Italy - 49,145 likes

The Lago is one of the most exclusive holiday locations in the world, but the views from Alistair and Vicki's Airbnb are ever so accessible. Even more so though, in this photo by @sssoph90 looking out from the balcony.

See it yourself from $206 a night. If it's good enough for the Clooneys.

The Triange House, Siargao, Philippines. Photo / @thetriangle.siargao

10. The Triangle House, Siargao, Philippines - 45,927 likes

This beautiful A-frame build in the Philippines is A-Okay by the users of Instagram. The lush jungle setting has found over 45,000 admirers on the image sharing platform.

As captured by @thetriangle.siargao, it's yours from $100 a night.