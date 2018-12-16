Encourage them to be nice next year with the promise of a trip to the home of Father Christmas, writes Eli Orzessek.

1 Santa Claus Village

Visiting Father Christmas is a must-do for any family visiting Lapland — and it's Christmas all year round at his home in the

Santa Claus Village

in Rovaniemi. Besides meeting the big man, there are plenty of activities to explore at the village, including reindeer rides, Snowman World and the Arctic Circle Snowmobile Park. You'll want to take your time exploring this magical place — so consider spending a couple of nights at the igloo hotel.

2 Dash through the snow

When in Lapland, you'll want to get out on the snow as much as possible. Several companies offer husky rides, where you can steer a sleigh pulled by huskies through the forest. Or you can opt for the more modern version and embark on a snowmobile safari. You can also take an outing on a traditional Finnish sleigh pulled by reindeer, or walk your way through in snow shoes. Snow Fun Safaris offer all of these options and more.

Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. Photo / Getty Images

3 See the Northern Lights

It's nature's most spectacular light show and the Aurora Borealis is visible on roughly 200 nights a year — or every other clear night — in Finnish Lapland. They can be seen in comfort from a variety of accommodation options that leave you warm and toasty while you look up at the lights. The Arctic Treehouse Hotel or Glass Igloos in Rovaniemi, the Aurora Bubbles in Nellim, or the Aurora Dome in Harriniva are among the places you can stay to see this stunning natural phenomenon — and it's an experience the kids aren't likely to forget.