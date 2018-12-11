Our top picks for your next weekend getaway.

Bay of Plenty street art fans should not miss the free talk by one of New Zealand's most talented experts of the genre at the Tauranga Art Gallery this weekend. Askew One (Elliot O'Donnell) will share his artistic process and how he achieved his first solo exhibition in a public art gallery. Interested guests are asked to register their attendance at book.artgallery. org.nz/askewone. Donations are appreciated. Cnr Wharf and Willow Sts, Tauranga, Saturday December 15, 10.30-11.30am.

Light up your life

Get into the Christmas spirit with a visit to Motat's annual Christmas Lights displaywhich runs for 12 evenings from this Thursday. As well as pretty Christmas lightdisplays, expect festive movies, activities, carols, Christmas crafts and the chance to ask Santa and his elves for your dreampresent. 805 Great North Rd, Western Springs, Auckland, from Thursday December 13 to Monday December 24, 8pm-11pm. $2 per person, under 5s free.

Merry Beths-Mas to You

Auckland four-piece—and a favourite of actor Will Arnett — The Beths are playing a couple of Christmas shows this weekend in Wellington and Auckland before heading off on tour with Death Cab for Cutie through Europe and the UK. The indie pop-rock band have had a massive year with the release of their debut album Future Me Hates Me in August, a massive tour through North America and Europe and the opening slot for the recent Bloc Party visit to New Zealand. All proceeds go to Girls Rock Camp Aotearoa and Women's Refuge. Meow, Wellington, Friday December 14, 9pm; Leigh Sawmill, Auckland, Saturday December 15, 9.30pm. Tickets $20 from undertheradar.co.nz

The Cutest Thing on Four (Short) Legs

The Auckland Dachshund Walks group is holding a Christmas Off-Leash Walk for sausage dog owners and enthusiasts at Waiatarua Park next weekend. Guaranteed to be one of the cutest events to be held in the city this festive season, owners are encouraged to dress up their dachshunds in their Christmas outfits. Abbots Way, Meadowbank, Auckland, Sunday December 23, 10am.