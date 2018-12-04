Tony Small is the founder of Innocent Packaging, and Smartass tree-free toilet paper.

What was your greatest holiday?

I went to Croatia this year and was blown away by its beauty.

And the worst?

I don't think I've had a bad holiday. I've definitely had some interesting experiences but they just add to the experience.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing?

If it's hot, I'll be at the beach, swimming, reading, eating or enjoying a glass of rosé. If it's cold I'll most likely be snowboarding.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

At the peak of summer I'd go camping in Russell or on the Coromandel.

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

Palace on Wheels in India sounds amazing! It's an eight-day tour starting and ending in Delhi.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

Getting into an unmarked taxi in China was interesting. I'd just arrived at an airport from NZ and took the first taxi offered to me. The driver tried to scam me for money before we'd even left the airport. On the way to the hotel he ended up getting out of the car to pick a fight with the driver stopped at the lights in front of us. We made it to the hotel but it was the longest 30 minutes of my life.

Aisle seat or window seat? Aisle.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

On a long-haul flight limit the amount of food you eat, drink loads of water, avoid alcohol and get in some exercise when you arrive.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

It was at a hotel in Tunisia. The hotel was massive and beautiful but it looked like no one had stayed there in years. We ended up at the hotel restaurant for dinner. The waiter handed us some menus before saying he needed to check with the kitchen on what they had. He returned to tell us they had two chicken and two fish. There were four of us so we ordered the lot.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

Memories. I'm not a big shopper.

Favourite airport to land at?

Auckland. It's always nice to come home.

What's the next trip you have planned?

China.