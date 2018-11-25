While our thoughts turn to summer, Europe is hunkering down for the colder season. Here are the best things to do in the City of Lights if you're visiting in winter.

1 Get in the Christmas spirit

Every year, the Champ de Mars Christmas Village at Champ de Mars and Quai Branly welcomes tourists and Parisians alike for a little seasonal cheer. With 120 chalets offering a wide selection of gifts, you're bound to find some unique souvenirs and presents to take home. There's also an outdoor ice rink for the kids to try out some twirls, with the sparkling Eiffel Tower as the back drop. Warm up afterwards with hot chocolate for them and mulled wine for you.

2 Go swimming

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't go for a swim. Accessible by Metro, there is a huge waterpark called AquaBoulevard, which keeps its indoor attractions open during the winter. It's the biggest urban waterpark in Europe, featuring 11 slides, Jacuzzis, lazy rivers and artificial beaches. During the colder months it gets pretty quiet, so you could basically have the park to yourself.

3 Explore family-friendly museums

Keep warm by heading inside to one of the city's many museums — you'll find plenty to keep the kids entertained. The National Museum of Natural History is perfect for the dinosaur-obsessed, with towering skeletons on display. Other great options include the Cite des Sciences et de l'Industrie, Paris' largest science museum; the kids' art museum Musee en Herbe; and the industrial design museum, Musee des Arts et Metiers.