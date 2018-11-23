Skiing in December? While the concept may not be out of the ordinary in the Northern Hemisphere, it's usually out of the question in Aotearoa.

However, a cold snap down south means Queenstown's Cardrona Alpine Resort has postponed its usual summer offerings – mountain biking and mountain carting – and opened the slopes for skiers instead.

The snow cat is back in actions to groom the beginners' area and the resort will be operating for beginner skiing, tubing, sightseeing and snow play on December 1.

Sightseers will be able to head up the McDougall's Chondola and play in the snow and they might even get a glimpse of the big man himself – Santa will be at Cardrona on Saturday for some appropriately snowy Christmas photos.

Advertisement

"This is going to be a truly unique summer opening weekend for us and all our visitors – we're embracing what our maunga has given us and we're excited to offer something completely different for the start of December," said Cardrona General Manager, Bridget Legnavsky.

The resort will be offering summer activities as soon as possible, with trail cleaning and building taking place over the next few days.

Ski and snowboard single lesson first timer packages and snow tubing will be available at the 2018 winter rates. A discounted Learner Conveyor lift pass rate of $35 Adults / $25 Children (6-17yrs) will also include one gondola ride up the McDougall's Chondola.