Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the airline’s birthday is an excuse to do something extra special.

“For nearly 85 years, connection has been at the heart of everything our airline does,” he said.

“Our history has been shaped by those who have flown on us for over eight decades.

“It feels very fitting to reconnect 10 85-year-olds with their whānau and provide an opportunity for them to talk about what has shaped their lives. That’s an honour.”

The 10 prizes on offer are:

Seven $5000 Air New Zealand travel cards.

One return trip for two from North America or Asia to NZ.

One return trip for two from Australia or the Pacific Islands to NZ.

One return trip for two within New Zealand.

Foran said: “While much has changed since our first flight back in 1940, what hasn’t changed is the joy we get from bringing people together.”

The airline was established as Tasman Empire Airways Limited (Teal) on April 26, 1940. Its first flight was on April 30 of that year, carrying 10 passengers from Auckland to Sydney. The New Zealand Government bought full ownership of Teal in 1961, and the airline was renamed Air New Zealand in 1965.