Air New Zealand celebrates 85th birthday with free flight competition for 85-year-olds

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

To mark its 85th birthday, Air New Zealand is gifting 10 free flights to fellow 85-year-olds. Image / Air New Zealand.

  • Air New Zealand is celebrating its 85th anniversary by gifting flights to some lucky 85-year-olds.
  • Winners could receive world flights to reunite and celebrate with their loved ones.
  • Prizes include travel cards or return international and domestic flights.

Air New Zealand turns 85 this month and is running a competition for people the same age to celebrate.

As part of its birthday celebrations, the airline will gift 10 lucky winners flights at home and abroad so they can reunite and celebrate their own birthday with their loved ones.

Entries are open to Kiwis turning 85, or whānau entering on their behalf, for reunion celebrations to take place over the next 24 months.

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the airline’s birthday is an excuse to do something extra special.

“For nearly 85 years, connection has been at the heart of everything our airline does,” he said.

“Our history has been shaped by those who have flown on us for over eight decades.

“It feels very fitting to reconnect 10 85-year-olds with their whānau and provide an opportunity for them to talk about what has shaped their lives. That’s an honour.”

The 10 prizes on offer are:

  • Seven $5000 Air New Zealand travel cards.
  • One return trip for two from North America or Asia to NZ.
  • One return trip for two from Australia or the Pacific Islands to NZ.
  • One return trip for two within New Zealand.

Foran said: “While much has changed since our first flight back in 1940, what hasn’t changed is the joy we get from bringing people together.”

The airline was established as Tasman Empire Airways Limited (Teal) on April 26, 1940. Its first flight was on April 30 of that year, carrying 10 passengers from Auckland to Sydney. The New Zealand Government bought full ownership of Teal in 1961, and the airline was renamed Air New Zealand in 1965.

