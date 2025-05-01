- Air New Zealand is celebrating its 85th anniversary by gifting flights to some lucky 85-year-olds.
- Winners could receive world flights to reunite and celebrate with their loved ones.
- Prizes include travel cards or return international and domestic flights.
Air New Zealand turns 85 this month and is running a competition for people the same age to celebrate.
As part of its birthday celebrations, the airline will gift 10 lucky winners flights at home and abroad so they can reunite and celebrate their own birthday with their loved ones.
Entries are open to Kiwis turning 85, or whānau entering on their behalf, for reunion celebrations to take place over the next 24 months.