From dancing the Texas Two-Step to riding horses on a dude ranch, travelling Texas as a sighted guide offers a new perspective on travel, writes Julia Hammond
“You can all go to hell and I will go to Texas.” So said Davy Crockett, American politician and – in popular culture at least – king of the wild frontier. When the Tennessee native and US Congressman failed to get re-elected in 1835, he flounced off to battle against Mexico at the Alamo. It would be a devastating loss; he and countless others died fighting for Texan independence, which would finally come a year later. The Lone Star State eventually threw in its lot with the US in 1845 yet even now, many consider themselves Texan first and American second.
More than 180 years after Davy Crockett set foot on Texan soil, our Traveleyes group touched down in Houston. With an even mix of sighted and visually impaired travellers, our tour had been designed to be accessible to all. Prior to travel, like all sighted participants I’d received a guiding pack with tips and advice that I’d agreed to follow in exchange for a discount off the tour price. Each day partners rotate and so mornings started with a brief discussion to understand the extent of vision loss and the nature of the support required.
We were keen to visit the largest state in the contiguous US and find out what made it tick, making the Alamo in San Antonio a must-see. Originally built as a Catholic Mission, volunteers recounted its changing role in Texan history as we handled 19th-century muskets, riffled through a soldier’s ration bag and heard some horror stories about how rudimentary surgery – and medicine in general – was at the time. It was fascinating, but over a round of margaritas at the city’s lively Riverwalk, we all agreed 21st-century Texas was a much more fun place to hang out.