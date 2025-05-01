Close bonds were quickly forged over shared interests such as music and sport; sight differences were soon forgotten. Even when I thoughtlessly exclaimed “wow, look at that!” any embarrassment over my unconscious turn of phrase was defused with humour and I learnt to be more mindful of inclusivity. Describing textures, shapes and colours forced me to look more closely at my surroundings than I would usually have done, while an increased emphasis on appreciating smells and sounds added a sensory dimension to everyone’s experience.

We moved on to Austin, where our hotel concierge tipped us off about a historic dance hall called the Broken Spoke. Country music greats like Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Garth Brooks have played at this humble honky tonk, Dolly Parton shot a movie here and Hollywood A-listers like Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino have also been spotted on the premises.

Fortunately, none of them were present to witness our disastrous attempts at the Texas Two-Step. It sounded easy – one-two, one-two, slide, shuffle – but was harder than it seemed, regardless of whether you could see your feet or not. The dance lesson we’d been given in Houston the day after we arrived had done its job as an icebreaker, but we had a long way to go before we’d blend in with the locals who moved effortlessly around the dance floor.

Austin has built its reputation on being weird, so spending Sunday afternoon at the Little Longhorn Saloon while they hosted Chicken S*** Bingo felt entirely appropriate. The bar was six-deep with punters, a mix of locals and tourists, but we managed to grab our Lone Star beers in time to see the first round.

Offerings in an Austin boot shop. Photo / Supplied

In a corner pen, chickens pecked at feed scattered over a numbered grid. The game was self-explanatory but it took a while. Initially enthusiastic, our commentary quickly dwindled to nothing. Eventually one of the chickens made a deposit over a number and a raucous cheer indicated there was a winner. Three more rounds followed, just as chaotic as the first, though luck didn’t shine on any of us.

The most relaxing part of the trip was a stay at the Dixie Dude Ranch just outside Bandera in the heart of Texas Hill Country. This working farm has been in the same family for seven generations, but the family are also adept at providing a homely atmosphere for visiting guests. Pet dogs lounged on the porch; a couple of kittens purred contentedly from a cardboard box in the courtyard. This early in the season it was too chilly to make use of the pool, so after a ride in a haycart to see the farm’s longhorn cattle, we gathered around the campfire to toast S’mores instead.

Trail rides are a popular activity on the ranch. As most of us were novices, there was a nervous excitement as ranch hands tightened stirrups and gave us a rudimentary lesson on how to use the reins. Though we’d planned to alternate sighted and visually impaired riders to make guiding easier, the horses had other ideas.

Bandera. Photo / Supplied

Things got a little hairy as we rode through a copse of trees with overhanging branches to navigate. “Julia! Aren’t you supposed to be spotting for me?” came a shout from behind me as I swivelled back and forth in the saddle. Fortunately, a couple of ranch hands rode wide of the group to ensure we stayed safe. Everyone returned to the stables with a smile rather than a scratch on their face and, as no one had fallen off, a profound sense of achievement all round.