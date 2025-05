The Australian airline says the time-dependent promotion offers New Zealanders “incredible savings on flights to top Australian destinations, the perfect opportunity for Kiwis to connect with friends, family and colleagues across the Tasman”.

Qantas’ economy fares include meals, drinks and checked baggage.

Also included in the sale are $999 return fares in premium economy on flights between Auckland and Brisbane. The airline is preparing to introduce a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on flights between the two cities for the first time from August 2025.

The route will become the airline’s second transtasman route to operate a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner following flights between Auckland and Sydney as part of the airline’s QF3 and QF4 service.

The sale fares are available for travel from May 14 this year through to March 31, 2026. Selected travel dates and days apply, and fares may not be available on all flights or days.

The promotional fares are available to book online through the Qantas website or through travel agents.

Full terms and conditions for the sale can be found on the Qantas website.