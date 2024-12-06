READ MORE: Inaugural Qantas flight, Brisbane to Manila in business class

Departure airport experience: The queue of cars trying to get into the airport stretched back to George Bolt Memorial Drive for no particular reason I could see. I was on a shuttle though so we had our own access. The walk from the shuttle drop-off is still lengthy and will be unpleasant on a typical wet and windy Auckland day. I understand though, the drop-off is moving closer to the airport. Check-in was speedy - thanks to my business class ticket – but descended into the bizarre when the check-in staffer wanted to check my visa to my final destination of the Philippines (we don’t need one) and then asked “what’s a journalist?”

From here I made my way to the Qantas lounge, where G&Ts and nibbles awaited. I then made my way back to security screening where my phone awaited, having been left in the little black tray.

I wiled away a very pleasant few hours in the lounge only to be called out about 20 minutes before departure: I actually had access to the first-class lounge, where there was Champagne awaiting me. It was rude not to down a glass even if those last few sips were more hurried gulps.

Qantas Airbus A-300. Photo / Supplied

Seat: Business class 1C. It was one of two pod seats in front of the plane: there is no first class on the A300s – but the woman next to me found she was not seated next to her husband and asked if I was prepared to swap. She asked so nicely and it was the equivalent seat two rows back so I was happy to oblige.

Passengers: Business class and lounge access keep you separate from most of the other travellers but my fellow front-of-the-plane riders looked pretty similar to those I typically share the back of the plane with: couples and a few men travelling on their own. The pod configuration allowed little opportunity for casual conversation.

Crew: Every single one of them was terrific: quick to materialise with a glass of Champagne in hand. They were chattier than those in my usual economy class but I guess that’s another upside of being upfront.

The Qantas Business Lounge at Auckland Airport. Photo / Grant Bradley

I was wowed by how friendly and chatty the staff were. The workers towards the back of the plane always seem too rushed off their feet to chat but I enjoyed the upfront engagement of the crew.

Food and drink: I found I still had the capacity for more Champagne once I gained my seat. Dinner was a choice of beef, chicken or mushroom and I opted for the latter. It came with a salmon and greens salad, followed by crackers and cheese and coffee. A Kapiti white chocolate and berries ice cream also landed on my tray table.

Entertainment: The business class seat comes with a menu of back support, leg support, even massaging options so pushing these buttons entertained me during nearly the first half of the flight. Given Brisbane is only a three and a half hours flight time from Auckland, I was then reluctant to commit to and potentially fall in love with a movie I wouldn’t be able to finish so I watched as many episodes of The White Lotus as I could – which turned out to be four of the first season. I can now understand what the hype was about and am rethinking my home streaming packages.

Fly from Auckland to Brisbane with Qantas in three and a half hours. Photo / Brisbane Local Marketing on Unsplash

The best bit: I was flying with Australians who were returning home on their national airline and I vicariously felt their pride when the strains of the Peter Allen-penned Qantas jingle filled the cabin. Some, I’m sure, quietly sang the chorus: “I still call Australia home”. It brought a tear to my eye. The next best bit was just being in business class. It’s above my usual humble budget but the space! The buttons! The earphones! The Champagne!

The worst bit: The flight was only three and a half hours long: I could have stayed there for a few weeks. Also, I’m one of those weirdos who like talking to my seat mates, even if it’s just a g’day, would you like to see a picture of my gorgeous daughter/dog. But I couldn’t even see the person next to me.

Final verdict: It’s so effortless to scoot across the Tasman for destinations further flung. Being in Qantas’ business class not only takes out the effort but adds a layer of delicious luxury.

