To: Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, Philippines

Departure airport experience: The vast majority of passengers on my flight from Auckland to Brisbane were Australians arriving home and I was the only one to turn left instead of right and head to international transfers instead of baggage claim. My business class ticket gave me access to the Qantas lounge, which is where I headed. It was quite exciting as the flight was Qantas’ first to go direct from Brisbane to Manila – a rebooted route that adds 100,000 seats a year between Australia and the Philippines. The Qantas lounge overlooks the lower floors of people waiting for their flight and provided a front-seat view of a storm front that came in and hovered over the airport. For about an hour it unleashed a mighty torrent of rain, lightning bolts and rolling thunder. It was an impressive display – but closed the airport until the storm spent itself and moved on. As a result, our onward flight was delayed by nearly three hours.

Seat: 3A. I was next to the window in an individual little pod that converted to a bed. Qantas provided a protector for the seat, a blanket and pyjamas for my flight. I was pretty tired by now, after an earlier flight from Auckland and the airport delay, but despite it being nearly midnight by my internal clock, I had a dinner to select from the menu waiting for me.

Business class on a Qantas A330.

Passengers: Closest to me were other media and Qantas staff marking the inaugural Brisbane-Manila flight. My heart sank a little when I saw an infant boarding with her extended family but the little girl settled almost immediately and was a perfect angel for the seven-and-a-half-hour trip to Manila.

Crew: Absolutely wonderful: friendly, conversational, informed and happy to oblige.

Food and drink: Business class comes with menus and I began with a pumpkin ginger soup followed by Bannockburn roast chicken with polenta and green beans and finally a selection of cheeses and crackers for dessert. We could also have snacks of fruit, biscuits, chips and chocolate but I was well into my 20th hour awake and it was time to touch the seat controls and slide into a horizontal position for a few hours.

Entertainment: On the first leg of my Auckland-Manila trip I’d watched the first episodes of HBO’s White Lotus and now was my opportunity to finish the first series. Exhaustion kept me from the longer feature movies on offer but I went to sleep satisfied knowing who died and who did it.

The best bit: The nifty contortions that turned my comfy seat into a bed. The leg bit stretched out and the back bit stretched down like a cat in the sunshine and I followed suit. I tucked myself into a blanket and slept ahead of our 3am arrival in Manila.

It was also pretty exciting being one of the first passengers on an inaugural flight. The four-times-a-week link puts the Philippines in easier reach of Auckland and Christchurch, providing a quicker and easier stopover in Brisbane instead of Sydney, and cutting at least an hour from the journey. I think the new link shows respect towards the Filipinos who are bringing their much-needed skills to all sectors of our economy.

Qantas has launched new direct flights from Brisbane to Manila, Philippines. Photo / Getty Images

The worst bit: I’m trying to think of one. I can’t.

Final verdict: An option to fly to the Philippines from Brisbane instead of Sydney puts the magnificent island country in easier reach and hopefully more on the radar for New Zealanders. My business class seat certainly makes the flight way more comfortable and luxurious than my usual spot in economy, but a shorter flight is better for everybody. And the planned upgrades will add comfort to fliers in all classes.

qantas.com