Attention Harry Potter fans: if you're heading overseas over summer, find a way to transit through Singapore. Trust us.

Changi Airport has teamed up with Warner Bros in Singapore to transform its airport terminals into life-sized recreations of places made famous in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts book and film series.

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts have taken over Singapore's Changi Airport. Photo / Supplied

There will be a Hogsmeade Village — including the Hogswarts Express train, Zonko's Joke Shop, Madam Puddifoot's Tea Shop, Owl Post and sweet shop Honeydukes.

Terminal 3 will be transformed into Diagon Alley, featuring familiar favourites like Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes and Quality Quidditch Supplies.

Advertisement

And a shop inspired by Madam Malkin's Robes for all Occasions. Photo / Supplied

There will be a rare replica of the famous Whomping Willow tree in terminal 2, and in the terminal 1 Transit Hall, travellers will find a recreation of Newt Scamander's Menagerie, which is seen in the new film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

You can play games inspired by Quidditch while you wait for your flight. Photo / Supplied

The experience is geared towards fans of all ages, so no judgment if you take up the opportunity to dress up in Hogwarts uniforms provided by a shop inspired by Madam Malkin's Robes for all Occasions, or taken on wizardry activities and Quidditch challenges, which are also on offer.

And find plenty of spots for selfies in Newt Scamander's Menagerie. Photo / Supplied

And there will be daily snow and light shows in the lead-up to the festive holiday season, as well as heaps of Harry Potter universe merchandise — so keep some space in those carry-on bags.

Basically, almost the whole airport has been taken over. Photo / Supplied

A Wizarding World Holiday at Changi Airport is happening from now until mid-February 2019.