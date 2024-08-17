Though New Zealand didn’t make it into the top 10 list, Kiwis may want to consider an (extended?) visit to those that did.

Ten of the world’s longest-living nations, according to Magical Nepal data:

10. Iceland

Iceland is a stunning country boasting breathtaking landscapes, from towering waterfalls and active volcanoes to serene glaciers and myriad hot springs. Locals are well-known for embracing these natural wonders and often make the most of the outdoors. Popular options include hiking, bathing in the abundant geothermal pools and consuming a diet rich in fresh fish and locally grown vegetables.

Iceland is also revered for having a clean environment, low pollution levels, and close-knit communities. Collectively, all these factors - arguably - contribute to a high quality of life.

Life expectancy: 82.7

Obese adults (percentage): 21.7

Death by obesity (percentage): 9.5

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 17.1

Alcohol consumption: 8.07

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 28.5

Air pollution deaths: 4.51

Score (/100): 72.81

Cold winter mornings in Iceland's capital city Reykjavik could do wonders for your life expectancy. Photo / 123RF

9. South Korea

From 10-step skincare routines to stacks of healthy banchan (side dishes) served with every meal, it’s no surprise South Korea is one of the top-rating countries for long life expectancy. Despite its reputation for advanced technology and bustling cities, South Korea is filled with natural attractions, from the accessible Han River to the cherry blossom-filled Nami Island, and of course, one of the premier travel destinations in the country, Jeju Island.

The South Korean lifestyle prioritises a minimalistic, healthy, and balanced way of living. This almost always starts with food; a traditional Korean diet is often rich in fermented foods such as kimchi, as well as vegetables and seafood. South Koreans also enjoy prioritising skincare, fitness, and mental well-being.

Life expectancy: 83.7

Obese adults (percentage): 7.24

Death by obesity (percentage): 5.85

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 15.1

Alcohol consumption: 8.19

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 35.4

Air pollution deaths: 40.89

Score (/100): 73.02

An incomparable dynamic urban destination, Seoul also has a lot of greenery. Photo / Getty Images

8. Peru

The natural beauty and vibrant culture of Peru create an environment where people don’t just live longer, they often live life to its fullest, too. Life in Peru is slower-paced, with a strong emphasis on family, community and traditional practices passed down through generations. Unsurprisingly, the Peruvian diet, which includes superfoods such as quinoa, maca, and a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, also plays a significant role in the health of its people.

Life expectancy: 72.4

Obese adults (percentage): 28.1

Death by obesity (percentage): 9.5

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 3

Alcohol consumption: 7.45

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 28.5

Air pollution deaths: 26.2

Score (/100): 74.16

Reaching the abandoned Incan city of Machu Picchu in Peru is best achieved by walking the famed Inca Trail. Photo / 123rf

7. Sweden

In Sweden, the concept of “lagom” (“just the right amount”) influences every aspect of life, from work-life balance to diet and social interactions.

Just like any other country on this list, Sweden is well known for its natural beauty, with vast forests, lakes and coastline. With such an impressive landscape on offer, it’s the perfect backdrop for physical activity. Many Swedes like to invest their leisure time in outdoor pursuits such as hiking, skiing, and cycling. This, combined with a healthy diet, promotes an enviable lifestyle and heightened well-being.

Life expectancy: 83

Obese adults (percentage): 15.5

Death by obesity (percentage): 9.2

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 14.9

Alcohol consumption: 9.3

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 23.1

Air pollution deaths: 6.34

Score (/100): 75.44

Sweden's natural wonders invite locals and visitors a more active lifestyle. Photo / 123rf

6. Finland

Often ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world, it’s no surprise that Finland finds its way onto the list. Just like Sweden, the happiest country in the world is also rooted in the simplicity of nature and well-being. Seventy-five per cent of Finland’s surface is blanketed in forest, making it a relaxing destination for travellers who love walking, hiking, and camping. Finns are also known for spending months inside their cottages flanking the whopping 188,000 lakes that pepper the country: the perfect place to indulge in the winning trio of a Finnish holiday: cottage, sauna, lake.

Furthermore, Finns are the epitome of cottage core aesthetic. They believe in mökkielämä (cottage life), which promotes slow living and enjoying the surrounding natural wonders. They are not afraid to explore the landscape, connect with nature and swim in lakes that are often frigid. Aside from indulging in its natural wonders, locals also spend a huge chunk of time relaxing in saunas, which are said to offer both physical and mental health benefits.

Life expectancy: 82

Obese adults (percentage): 21.9

Death by obesity (percentage): 9.6

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 12.5

Alcohol consumption: 9.16

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 16.6

Air pollution deaths: 6.96

Score (/100): 75.60

Finns love spending time with nature, especially with its lake and saunas. Photo / 123rf

5. Norway

Norway’s dramatic landscapes, including fjords, mountains, and northern lights lend themselves to a life of nature-based wellness.

Norway is home to some phenomenal waterfalls and these majestic bodies of water complement the country’s vast wilderness.

The Norwegian lifestyle often focuses on a healthy, fresh diet, as well as some element of physical activity, whether that’s hiking in the mountains or skiing in the winter.

Cities in Norway are also a treat. Tromsø is an easy-to-explore city that blends its unique architecture with the unparalleled beauty of mountains and forests in the background.

Life expectancy: 83.2

Obese adults (percentage): 19.5

Death by obesity (percentage): 6.6

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 12.4

Alcohol consumption: 6.8

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 37.7

Air pollution deaths: 7.35

Score (/100): 76

Norway's high standard of living and natural beauties promote a longer life expectancy. Photo / 123rf

4. France

France is commonly known for its must-see tourist attractions, vibrant cities and world-famous cuisine, but its unmissable landmarks don’t stop at the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre. Those who love travelling to simpler, quieter destinations should make a beeline to France’s wealth of charming villages.

While the French are a relatively active bunch, they also indulge in slow living, often savouring the moment, whether it’s a leisurely rendez vous, a stroll through a market, an afternoon spent with loved ones, or, of course, taking a long, languid lunch.

Life expectancy: 82.50

Obese adults (percentage): 10

Death by obesity (percentage): 7.5

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 15

Alcohol consumption: 11.3

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 29.3

Air pollution deaths: 20.01

Score (/100): 76.57

The charm of France is found in its French villages, which showcases the greatest natural beauties in the country. Photo / 123rf

3. Switzerland

Switzerland will always be a well-deserved crowd favourite. A visit to Switzerland’s stunning alpine scenery, crystalline lakes and pristine cities is tonic for the soul.

The Swiss lifestyle is characterised by a high standard of living, excellent healthcare, and a strong sense of community, which the country promotes and protects. The Swiss are known for being active people who indulge in relaxing adventures in nature.

Moreover, the Swiss prioritise a good work-life balance, outdoor activities, and a clean environment to support a long, healthy life. A typical Swiss day is centred around five daily meals (Zmorge, Znüni, Zmittag, Zvieri, and Znacht), while a cheese fondue or chocolate treat on the side is also customary - and if that’s the key to a long life, no wonder they comply.

Life expectancy: 84

Obese adults (percentage): 12.4

Death by obesity (percentage): 8.31

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 15.5

Alcohol consumption: 10.4

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 23.7

Air pollution deaths: 15.65

Score (/100): 76.72

Switzerland's jaw-dropping landscapes offer a picturesque mix of Alpine peaks, rolling hills, and serene lakes. Photo / 123rf

2. Singapore

The top two spots on the list are dominated by two of the busiest countries in Asia, beating the often-favoured European countries.

Singapore is a small island nation, built with the goal of finding harmony between innovation and nature. Because of its cosmopolitan foundation, the lifestyle in Singapore is fast-paced. However, the Government is highly regarded for promoting healthcare, education and public amenities. Visitors to Singapore often comment on the high level of cleanliness, safety and efficiency, while also being a city filled with green spaces and walking trails.

Singapore’s diet has transformed into a fusion of cuisines from several countries, with influences from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Western cuisines, offering dishes that are often balanced and nutritious.

Life expectancy: 82.8

Obese adults (percentage): 13.8

Death by obesity (percentage): 7.1

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 11.4

Alcohol consumption: 1.87

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 36.5

Air pollution deaths: 23.48

Score (/100): 77.04

Singapore's fabulous Gardens by the Bay nature park is only one of Singapore's greatest projects to promote nature in the city.

1. Japan

Japan, with its serene temples, bustling cities, and picturesque countryside, is renowned for having the longest life expectancy in the world. Just like Sweden’s “lagom,” the Japanese also have “ikigai” (a sense of purpose) and “kaizen” (continuous improvement), which contributes to how the nation aims to live a fulfilling and meaningful life.

The Japanese people give importance to heritage and tradition and still uphold many traditional values. There’s a notable emphasis on respect, mindfulness, and community. Though the work-life balance is often challenged, the government invests in good healthcare, safety, and recreational activities in nature which augments a better quality of life.

Life expectancy: 84.8

Obese adults (percentage): 5.63

Death by obesity (percentage): 3.92

Deaths by smoking (percentage): 15.79

Alcohol consumption: 6.68

Insufficient physical activity (percentage): 35.50

Air pollution deaths: 31.06

Score (/100): 78.33

Japan topped the countries with the longest life expectancy. Photo / Supplied



