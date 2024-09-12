On October 1, the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) will more than double, increasing from $35 to $100. The news has garnered criticism from individuals and organisations in the tourism industry.
Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) chief executive Rebecca Ingram said the decision would “dent our global competitiveness” and the Board of Airline Representatives (BARNZ) was “extremely concerned” about the negative impacts of the increase.
One group that doesn’t appear too fazed are the tourists, according to social media.
Potential travellers and locals recently shared their opinions about the levy in New Zealand Travel Tips, a Facebook group with 115,000 members.
Kiwis and non-levy-payers felt similarly; 80% said they thought $100 was “reasonable”.
Travellers and locals explain their support and reservations
One member also posted about the levy, saying it “seems high” and asking whether it would deter visitors.
More than 400 people responded with messages of support and criticism.
One of the most common arguments was that $100 was a small cost compared to the price of a trip to New Zealand.
“People are spending thousands to come here. $100 shouldn’t be a factor,” one person wrote, while someone against the price hike wrote: “Pragmatically it’s a drop in the bucket, but I do feel being a bit taken advantage of.”
Others agreed that the increase felt unfair.
“Having just recently been to Kiwiland and having considered returning, this does affect my future plans,” one person wrote, clarifying this wasn’t because of the money but the attitude they felt was behind increasing it. Meanwhile, another described it as an “unfriendly act”.
Dozens said the price was in line with other countries and was reasonable if it was used to support resources visitors use for free.
“It’s the least a tourist can do to support infrastructure on the islands with free parks etc.” one person wrote, while another said they appreciated the fee as they loved the country’s “plentiful clean public toilets”.
Many others echoed this sentiment, saying they were happy to pay their way, and it was “money well spent”.