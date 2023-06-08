Have an adventure in South Waikato. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Ceana Priest takes the family on an adventurous weekend exploring South Waikato’s rugged cliffs and steamy hot springs before jumping in a kayak on a glowworm-hunting expedition.

Adventuring in South Waikato means you’ll never be far from the banks of the nation’s longest river, the Waikato River. Weaving its way through landscapes shaped by volcanic forces, the river flows into broad lakes before fuelling hydroelectric dams and surging past sheer bluffs, wetlands and farmland as it journeys northward. So, bring the bikes and spend a few hours pedalling alongside its banks on the Waikato River Trails before detouring inland for a dip in silky-smooth geothermally heated pools, kayaking fern-shrouded canyons lit by thousands of twinkly glowworms and discovering nerve-jangling suspension bridges high above raging rivers. Here are six family adventures to cram into an action-packed weekend.

Canyon kayak adventure | Riverside Adventures, Arapuni

Launching from the banks of Lake Karāpiro, this guided kayaking adventure follows the smooth, dark waters of Pokaiwhenau Stream as it snakes its way inland. Paddle through a narrow, dimly lit canyon where dangling ferns filter the sunlight and tiny waterfalls drip off moss-covered walls. Trout and eel/tuna mingle in the depths, occasionally lured to the surface by critters teeming on the black water at the sheer-sided Trout Pool. Choose between a daytime tour exploring the canyon or wait until dusk for a brilliant nighttime display of thousands of glowworms clinging to the damp walls, illuminating the water with twinkling ‘stars’. On your return, float over the submerged remnants of the ill-fated Horahora Power Station – mere metres below you! riversideadventures.co.nz

Follow the Pokaiwhenau Stream by kayak with Riverside Adventures. Photo / Riverside Adventures

Ongaroto Bluffs | Whakamaru

Climb to the top of the Ongaroto Bluffs for lofty views of a deep forested valley and a narrow road disappearing into the distance as it weaves between towering cliffs and the meandering Waikato River. At the top of the five flights of stairs, the lookout provides a bird’s-eye-view of the often mist-shrouded valley. The bluffs are accessible by biking the Whakamaru Trail section of the Waikato River Trails or opt for the easier alternative by driving south from Whakamaru.

Need to know: The riverside car park is about 4.5 km south of the State Highway 30/32 junction, about 20 min from Tokoroa, 10 min from Ātiamuri and 30 min from Taupō.

Climb to the top of the Ongaroto Bluffs for lofty views of the forested valley. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Te Waihou Walkway and Blue Springs | Tīrau

After grabbing a selfie with the – huge! - corrugated iron creations in Tīrau, take a 10-minute detour off State Highway 1 to visit the source of about 70 per cent of the nation’s bottled drinking water. Stroll beside the sparkly pristine waters of Waihou River, filled with brilliantly coloured flowing reeds, to the Blue Springs. After its deep underground journey from the Mamaku Plateau spanning up to a century, the spring water emerges at a constant chilly temperature of 11C. Although there’s no swimming here due to the fragile ecology, visitors can enjoy riverside picnics beneath towering pine trees while watching lazily swimming trout.

Need to know: Take either the short 30-minute return option from Leslie Road or up to a 3-hour return trip from Whites Rd. Walking only. Toilets available. No dogs.

Visit the source of about 70 per cent of the nation’s bottled drinking water at the Blue Springs. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Okoroire Hotel Hot Springs | Near Tīrau

Downstream from the Blue Springs, three naturally heated geothermal pools perched above the Waihou River provide a steamy bush-clad retreat to unwind. Prepare to while away a few hours soaking in silky-smooth waters while watching the river flow by with its resident wily trout. The soothing temperature of the sand-bottomed pools generally remains at a toasty 37 to 38C temperature. Golfers can tackle the popular 9-hole course nearby.

Need to know: Buy tickets from the historic Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel. A 10-minute drive from Tīrau to Somerville Rd. More information at okohotel.co.nz

Jim Barnett Reserve | Arapuni

Plenty of trails wind through this forested valley, but a highlight is visiting the 1000-year-old tōtara on the eastern side of the reserve. Although looking a little scraggly, the immense tree is still impressive and luckily escaped the region’s logging endeavours in the early 1900s. The reserve’s most accessible trail is the buggy-friendly Tāne Track (allow 20 to 30 min return). But for more highlights, combine the Tāne Track and walking-only Tōtara Track past the ancient tōtara, ending beside a stand of trees with identification signs near the car park.

Need to know: Allow 1 hour return. Shelter and toilets. No dogs. Waotu South Rd, Waotu. About 15 min from Arapuni village.

Arapuni Suspension Bridge | Arapuni

Test the family’s mettle by dangling over the Waikato River on a wobbly suspension bridge while soaking up views of ancient volcanic cliffs and the Arapuni Power Station. And, if everyone makes it to the other side, there’s a family-friendly short loop that follows downstream, across the lower bridge before returning to Arapuni village – all well signposted.

Need to know: Allow 30 min return for the loop. Suitable for walking, buggies and biking. Cafe, toilets and picnic areas. Dogs on leads. Parking on Arapuni Rd, Arapuni.

Test the family’s mettle by dangling over the Waikato River on the wobbly Arapuni Suspension Bridge. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz