The diversity of things to do in the Waikato is hard to beat. Photo / Riverside Adventures Waikato

As a Waikato local and Business Manager at Riverside Adventures Waikato, Sally Hastie explains why single visits will never suffice.

The Waikato is such a hidden gem. It’s only once visitors arrive that they realise how much there is to do. The diversity of what we have here is hard to beat, and visitors always come back to do what they couldn’t squeeze in before.

Sally Hastie is the Business Manager at Riverside Adventures Waikato. Photo / Riverside Adventures Waikato

At Riverside Adventures we create bespoke cycling and kayaking packages to suit different groups. We allow guests to explore at their own pace and will offer as much or as little support as they want. We are experts in our area and we know the absolute best places to stay, play and eat. We work with other awesome regional operators who we trust to provide the same service we do, so no one is ever disappointed.

Our Twilight Kayak Glowworm Tour is a must for everyone. It’s like nothing you’ve ever done or seen before - no exaggeration. And that’s our customers’ words, not ours. We never get tired of hearing the “ooohs” and “ahhhs” every night. And guess what? Our glowworms are not in a cave!

With offer both kayak and cycling tours, and we try to convince guests to do both. Otherwise, we have a chat and decipher what their passion is; what they want to achieve from the trip. The majority of the time people try both.

Riverside Adventures create bespoke cycling and kayaking packages. Photo / Riverside Adventures Waikato

Our guides and staff are one of our secret weapons. We hire people for their personalities over skills and it pays off. They are an absolute asset to our business and go above and beyond for our guests every day. We couldn’t do what we do without them.

Visitors always rave about our hospitality, people and ease of booking. We try to make things as simple as possible and pass on the best local tips to make every trip even better. We absolutely pride ourselves on our customer service, from start to finish.

The guides and staff at Riverside Adventures are the company's secret weapon. Photo / Riverside Adventures Waikato

Right now, we have some very exciting developments happening. Later this year, we are moving down the road to a purpose-built facility. We’ll be offering our own accommodation pods overlooking the southern end of Lake Karapiro. A bigger shed that fits all our gear will allow for many more opportunities, increasing our offerings to schools, teams, corporate travel and more. It’s been a few years in the making so we really can’t wait.

For more, see riversideadventures.co.nz