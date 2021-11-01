Nearly 34,000 locked in Shanghai Disneyland for mass testing over single Covid-19 case

A total of 33,683 visitors were tested at Shanghai Disneyland this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Shanghai Disneyland visitors got more than they bargained for this Sunday after being locked in the magic kingdom for hours after one traveller tested positive for Covid.

Disneyland Shanghai locked nearly 34,000 people into the park on Sunday for mass coronavirus testing after discovering a positive case had been to the park the day prior.

Chinese media said the visitor was from a nearby city of Hangzhou.

Health workers in hazmat suits and police were called to the park on Sunday evening to test 33,683 people, who then had to wait hours for a negative test before leaving.

Despite all weekend visitors testing negative they must all get a second test and have their health monitored. Additionally, Disneyland announced the park would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday "in order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control."

The immediate shutdown is in line with China's zero-tolerance pandemic approach, which seeks to stamp out local outbreaks as swiftly as possible.



Since the pandemic began, China has reported 4,636 deaths and 97,243 cases.

One Disneyland fan, who gave her last name as Chen, was in the park during the 5 pm announcement that everyone had to be tested.

"No-one complained, and everyone behaved really well," said Chen, who holds an annual membership to the park and visits at least once a month.

Chen told local media she was waiting at a hotel for her second Covid-19 test result before being allowed to return to Beijing.

Similarly, a train travelling from Shanghai to Beijing was halted mid-journey after one passenger was discovered to be a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

All passengers were quarantined by police and health workers while the train was disinfected.

China continues to maintain extremely strict quarantine and entry requirements for both residents and visitors travelling into the country.