There are many nail polish horror stories, but is it illegal to paint your nails on a plane? Photo / Katik Gada, Unsplash

The idea of painting nails on a flight is enough to make some passengers' toes curl. But is it banned from some flights?

Recently a woman on an easyJet service was the subject of a spot of 'passenger shaming' after being spotted in an act of using nail polish.

Tray table down, fingers splayed and with a vial of coral pink varnish - it's something many deem 'unacceptable' on a plane.

One disgruntled traveller said they were "close to vomiting".

"This woman painting her nails on a 3 hour plane journey," read the caption of the passenger across the aisle, sharing the photo to Reddit.

"It's a literal solvent in the air. It's inconsiderate, and basic plane etiquette to not release solvents into the air," they justified.

'This woman painting her nails on a 3 hour plane journey.' Photo / Reddit

At least five travellers asked her to stop, but by that point it was too late. The stopper was out of the bottle, and passengers were left smelling the fumes for the rest of the flight.

Source of airline etiquette, the Passenger Shaming Instagram page has long been vocal on the matter:

"PRO TRAVEL TIP: Don't paint your nails in an enclosed cabin with recirculated air, they write. "Just stop."

Dubbed an airline "Karen," hundreds of commentators piled on to point out how unacceptable it was.

"I tried that once when I was younger," commented one guilty passenger.

"Flight attendant shut me down quickly too. I cringe when I think about what a ninny I was."

Normally cabin crew are quick to shut down any amateur manicures, but is it illegal to paint your nails on a plane? Or, just rude?

One passenger, who had been "busted" by a flight attendant for painting her nails in a plane bathroom, was shocked to be told it was against the rules.

"I asked the same flight attendant if it was indeed illegal and she said 'yes' because of re-circulated air. I attempted to clarify because the door was still open and she insisted that it indeed is not allowed," she told Yahoo life, but was shocked to hear it was such a serious issue.

It's possible the attendant was fibbing, but nail polish is one of the items carriers feel very strongly about.

A quick fact check will tell you that most airlines do not prohibit passengers flying with it, but many have specific polish policies.

Virgin Australia's warns nail polish and nail polish remover are restricted items, saying:

"Although the items are permitted for carriage, use on board the aircraft is strictly prohibited."

Similarly on US carriers the is passenger "advice" not to top up your shellac while travelling.

"United doesn't have a formal policy on nail polishing in flight, but as a courtesy we may ask customers to refrain from doing so."

Nail polish is allowed in carry-on bags if 3.4 oz or less, Katie. Safe travels! — AskTSA (@AskTSA) January 15, 2017

In the US the Transportation Security Administration has an entire web page dedicated to nail polish queries. The official advice is that as long as the polish and remover bottles are less than 100ml each, you can fly with them as hand luggage.

Just don't open them.

And don't even think about painting your toenails midflight!