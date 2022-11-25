Major airports to scrap 100ml liquid restrictions

An airport in Scotland has abolished security screening of passengers and their bags before boarding. Photo / Getty Images

Some of Europe’s busiest airports have pledged to scrap liquid restrictions in hand luggage, thanks to a new technology which could eventually make its way to New Zealand.

Say goodbye to 100ml bottles and plastic glad bags. New scanners have given the green light to wind back some 9/11 era restrictions.

UK airports have been given until 2024 to adopt the new CT (“Computed Tomography”) scanners, Heathrow Airport’s chief executive has told The Times. It’s a technology that has been fast tracked by many other Civil Aviation Authorities, including New Zealand, and has a number of other benefits to speed up screening.

The Netherland’s largest airport, Schiphol International introduced the scanners to its Terminals in 2021. However, the the Hague is yet to change laws on flying with liquids.

Earlier this year the Herald revealed that the Aviation Security Service ‘AvSec’ was working to introduce new rules to allow the technology to be Used in New Zealand.

New Zealand to adopt the new scanners

Liquid restrictions were introduced in 2006 following a terror plot across Europe and the US involving liquid explosives disguised as soft drinks.

The restrictions on liquids, powders and other substances were soon adopted by Aviation Authorities around the world, including New Zealand.

The 100ml rule for liquids, to be held in individual containers and 20cm by 20cm bag, is still in force today. This is likely to remain the case in New Zealand well past 2024, but these new scanners are on their way.

A spokesperson for Aviation Security said the body was “currently in the process of finalising a regulatory compliance date for when CT will be operational in New Zealand.”

The new CT scanners will eventually replace the current x-ray technology for cabin baggage screening.

Generating a 3D image of carry-on luggage, screening officers can examine the contents without having to re-scan or ask passengers to unpack their bags.

AVSEC say the new technology will also allow for “improved automated detection capabilities”, giving them access to AI and additional layers of screening to be able to detect threats.

Though still waiting for “regulatory approval”, they said it could potentially save travellers hassle, and the last-minute repack at the screening queue.

The new technology could help combat the long queues seen by travellers this year. Photo / David Zalubowski, AP File

What will passengers experience?

This summer, I was treated to a vision of the future.

One of thousands of passengers passing through London Heathrow International Airport, I got to see the new scanners in action as part of a trial.

While liquids were still restricted to 100ml, travellers were told to leave all their items in their bags.

No need to remove your laptops and kindles, or tactical packing of electricals and liquids.

It could not only save individual passengers hassle but keep down airport screening queues, which reached outrageous lengths in Europe this Summer.

Or, at least it could in theory.

I can report that the trial queue was at least as long as the other lanes, but this delay was mostly passenger related. Of habit, many in the line had already decanted their belongings.

The screening officer patently told passengers to “please, pack everything back in your bags!”

What can you expect from two decades of conditioning?







