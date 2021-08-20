Kiwis returning from Rarotonga caught out by window, domestic travel disruption

Rarotonga is 'idyllic' but Kiwis face disrupted travel home under Level 4. Photo / File

New Zealanders being repatriated from the Cook Islands are faced with lengthy layovers in Auckland and an inability to book onto a reduced domestic network.

"We don't know how we're getting home from Auckland to Wellington," says traveller Kesh Gilmour, who has been in Rarotonga Crown Beach and Spa Resort since Sunday.

"There are people at our resort from Gisborne, Ashburton all around the country. We're all a bit screwed."

Following the 48 hour grace period, which ended at midnight last night, a much-reduced domestic schedule means there is a lack of capacity to carry passengers home. Distancing requirements under Level 4 have further reduced capacity.

Flights from Rarotonga to Auckland continue as scheduled, now passengers are being caught in the pinch of domestic travel restrictions.

Kesh Gilmour and husband Nigel in Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

As of Tuesday, when alert levels changed, Air New Zealand estimated there could be up to 3000 New Zealanders needing to get home.

"The New Zealand Government have made an exemption for customers returning from the Cook Islands to allow them to travel on the limited schedule we will have running," said the airline's Customer and Sales chief Leanne Geraghty.

Travel to place of residence is deemed essential under Level 4.

However, means of getting home are extremely limited.

"Our travel agent told us even renting a car wasn't an option," says Gilmour.

Rental companies are unable to lease vehicles under Level 4 restrictions. Returning passengers from Rarotonga can't arrange lifts from the airport, if it involves the driver moving between regions.

"During the 48 hour period we were told by Air New Zealand and a travel agent that we would be able to fly back to Wellington - which is why we kept our original flights."

The Cook Islands tested all passengers for Covid who had arrived since the 11 August. Photo / Supplied

Reservations on the domestic network were cancelled after the 48 hour grace period, which caught out travellers including Gilmour.

With the reduced schedule, returning travellers have had to book new seats on the services.

"One guest at the resort is flying from Raro, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch. They got the last two seats."

Gilmour, who is booked to fly into Auckland on Sunday, says that she has since been able to find airfares to Wellington on Tuesday. However she is concerned that she and husband Nigel will have to travel through Auckland and fears further disruption.

"If you're going to be stuck somewhere, yes Rarotonga is idyllic but if the lockdown gets extended like Sydney we need to be back in New Zealand to get to Wellington.

A spokesperson for New Zealand said they are dealing with returning travellers "case by case" basis but could not say if passengers facing long-layovers or additional expenses would receive help.



There would be a clearer direction for passengers after Friday's review of Covid alert levels.

"The Cook Island Government has allowed us to continue to operate to bring Kiwis home from Rarotonga. We will be operating our existing schedule dependent on demand, flying cargo only to the Island and returning with passengers," said Geraghty.