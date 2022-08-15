Ena Hutchison, right, director of Kiwi tourism business MoaTours, with her son Miles, the MD of Moa in Windy Canyon on Aotea Great Barrier Island. Photo / Supplied

Elisabeth Easther meets Ena Hutchinson, director of Kiwi tourism business MoaTrek and MoaTours



Ena Hutchinson has been in the travel business for more than 50 years, having waved off her first MoaTrek trip in 1971. Since then, in spite of disruption from Covid, business has gone from strength to strength and this season the company will see 120 tours take to the road. MoaTrek focuses on tours for international visitors, while MoaTours tends towards the domestic market.

How was business looking before Covid stuck its giant spanner in the works?

MoaTrek was really blooming thanks to the American market. We had a very successful 2019/2020 season so losing our internationals has been difficult. But over the course of the pandemic, we managed to pivot from 60 per cent international to 100 per cent domestic and 2020/2021 was an excellent domestic season. Of course, Auckland's borders shutting on subsequent occasions was problematic but we're expecting a strong 2022/2023 season and we're looking forward to welcoming back internationals this October.

How did you deal with the tough times of lockdowns and border closures?

The irony of working in tourism is that even during the most difficult times when everything had shut down, we didn't. We actually worked harder when we stopped operating because we had to unpick and rebook every tour. That made for a massive increase in workload, but we're seeing an end to it and the best news is, we didn't lose a single member of our team and our wonderful guides are ready to launch into the new season.

To what do you attribute staying afloat?

We kept going to work every day with a positive attitude. We've had to work hard but we've always been moving forward. Being a family company has also been a real strength. My son, Miles, is our managing director and we work strongly together and make good decisions. Our incredible team has also been key.

How much fun is designing the tours?

It is very enjoyable, although the research is massive. I visit every location and I meet all the people. One of my greatest pleasures has been making so many friendships along the way. I have missed bringing happiness to our travellers, because that's what tourism operators live for - hearing how much joy guests had while travelling with us - but we got through.

When will Moa again be full-steam ahead?

We kick off in September with our World of Wearable Art Award tours, and after that our garden tour programme begins. Our guests love meeting locals in their own homes and gardens because our tours are all about people meeting people. The beautiful scenery is one thing but the real heart comes from guests making connections with locals. After all these years of isolation, travellers are keen to get out and have good conservations and memorable times with new people.

Have you lost many providers along the way?

We've hardly lost any, which is very encouraging and almost all of them are springing up again. All the lovely gardens in Canterbury and Otago that we couldn't visit last year, they're getting ready to welcome us back and we're happy to be returning to Taranaki for the rhododendron tours. We've been operating those for 15 years and people love them. We also have a lot of regulars who are very excited about travelling again come spring.

What do you love most about your life in travel?

The best thing about my job is the connection to the countryside and getting to know the locals. Everyone we work with does their best to ensure visitors go away with great memories. Our scenery is fantastic but meeting the people gives our travellers - and me - the most pleasure.

moatrek.com; moatours.co.nz