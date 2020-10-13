Kiwi backcountry skiers explore Aussie Alps with Tim McCartney-Snape

'People are surprised to find good skiing in Australia': Mountaineer, Tim McCartney-Snape. Photo / Supplied, Mark Clinton

New Zealand's snow season came and went in a flurry. With international travel halted we were in the unique position of having Kiwi snowfields to ourselves.

However two Kiwi skiers found themselves on the wrong side of the Tasman, unable to return for their usual trip home to Wanaka. At least what they thought was "wrong side", until they were offered a unique opportunity by Australian mountaineer Tim McCartney-Snape.

World freeride ski champion, Hank Bilous, and alpine climber Fraser McDougall would normally be on the side of a peak in the South Island. At first they were sceptical about what Australian back country could offer.

However, when the first Australian to conquer Everest invites you to go back country skiing you don't turn down the opportunity.

"Turns out Australia's got mountains!" Bilous is happy to report.

Kiwi skiers in Aus: Fraser McDougall, left, and Hank Bilous in New South Wales. Photo / Supplied, Mark Clinton

Venturing into the interior of New South Wales' Kosciuszko National Park, the two Kiwi skiers were joined by Australians Anna Segal and Michaela Davis-Meehan. Though neither Australian had spent much time exploring these backcountry ski destinations either.

"The aim was to show our Kiwi friends that the Australian mountains are something special and can put up a challenge," said McCarney-Snape.

What's the appeal of Backcountry Skiing?

McDougall, who was able to bring his mountaineering and engineering to play in planning the route, says that backcountry skiing seems like a "normal progression for a lot of skiers nowadays." While he's quick to say that it's not for everyone, he says there's been a definite growth in the sport over the past 10 years.

When the first Aussie on Everest invites you backcountry skiing, you go. Photo / Supplied, Mark Clinton

"Backcountry skiing at its core is to explore the trackless mountain ranges beyond the commercial ski boundaries." It's particularly helpful if you want to explore some of the less visited parts of Australia and New Zealand. It's the only way to see part of this "fast-vanishing world," says McDougall.

How does Australia stack up to New Zealand for skiing?

Whether it's "gum-trees and sand-laden winds" or the Alps to ocean views you only get over here, both Australia and New Zealand are unique in their landscapes, says McDougall.

"It's easy to get that feeling of an escape - something that surpasses just skiing as a sport. As for the worst thing - both our seasons are too short, New Zealand has a leg up to Aus there a little bit, but the snow seems to always disappear too quickly.



"Many people are surprised to find good skiing in Australia," says McCartney-Sharp. "Like all mountains they require a lot of respect."

'Australia's got mountains!' Hank Bilous in the Kosciuzko national park. Photo / Supplied, Mark Clinton

A backcountry tour is not something anyone should embark on lightly.

How to get started backcountry

The biggest appeal, and biggest challenges of free-skiing is that it covers a deeper set of mountain skills than you would need to get by on a resort.

"Ideally you've trained up inbounds and have a solid base of skiing under your belt then just get out there, start with well-trained friends or even better hire a guide and go on a multi-day touring mission," says McDougall.

When forced to pick a favourite place to ski on either side of the Tasman, he would have to pick Mount Cook, Aoraki. "I truly believe it is one of New Zealand's greatest assets and every kiwi needs to experience it."

While it looks like Kiwis won't be able to explore the Western Faces this season, perhaps next year there will be a few more skiers heading East to West.

The ski tour was documented by Lachlan Humphreys and Rob Norman in their film Western Faces which can be viewed online.