Today, Jetstar launched it's 'Return for Free^' sale. Photo / 123rf

Travel may feel risky as omicron cases rise but if you do want to explore New Zealand, Jetstar seems determined to make it cheaper than ever.

Today, Jetstar launched their 'Return for Free' sale, which sell return tickets for the cost of a one-way flight.

The sale will run for just 48 hours, starting at midnight tonight and end at 11.59 pm Thursday 10 March 2022. Unless all tickets sell out sooner.

Club Jetstar members received access to the popular sale at midday today and public access will be available from midnight tonight.



This would mean a traveller can purchase a return ticket from Auckland to Christchurch for $62, Auckland to Wellington from $61, or Wellington to Queenstown from $71.

A $5 booking and service fee and any checked baggage are not included in the costs.

Fortunately, if plans change due to border restrictions, customers can get a credit voucher, or, depending on the circumstances, a cash refund or free change to the flight date and time.

Available dates will depend on the route but include early May to early July and later July to later September 2022.

This follows another move towards affordability for the airline, which recently became the first in New Zealand to partner with After Pay, a 'buy now, pay later' provider.

The partnership will enable Kiwis to purchase a domestic or international flight and pay for the ticket in instalments.

Jetstar is known for popular flight sales. In honour of 'Twosday', on February 2, 2022, the budget carrier offered 5000 fares for just $22 one way.

A few weeks earlier, their "book a break" sale offered domestic flights between Auckland and Christchurch and Auckland and Wellington for $25.

Under Jetstar's Fly Flexible policy, customers who book before April 30 can change the date of travel if their plans change. This offer applies for travel until August 31 2023 and a fare difference fee may apply.

Fly home for free Jetstar destinationas

• Auckland to Christchurch from $62

• Auckland to Dunedin from $82

• Auckland to Wellington from $61

• Auckland to Queenstown from $84

• Christchurch to Wellington from 59

• Wellington to Queenstown from $71