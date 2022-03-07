Passengers passing through Auckland Airport are advised to bring snacks as suppliers struggle with Omicron cases. Photo / Getty Images

Passengers passing through Auckland Airport are advised to bring snacks as suppliers struggle with Omicron cases. Photo / Getty Images

Travellers flying through Auckland Airport are advised not to arrive hungry after their catering services were impacted by an omicron outbreak.

The country's largest airport is telling passengers, particularly departing on long haul services, to pack snacks and supplies for their journey.

Auckland Airport's General Manager Operations, Anna Cassels-Brown said there were currently limited dining options beyond security screening, including at the international terminal.

"Unfortunately, some of our in-terminal dining outlets are needing to temporarily reduce their opening hours and some have had to close altogether at very short notice," said Cassels-Brown.

While it was important that airport workers stay home if they or their households are exposed to Covid-19, this has caused logistical problems for the airport and its suppliers.



"We are working through all options with our tenants and suppliers to get through this as fast as we can."

Duty free remained open for all passengers passing through Auckland Airport. This includes some convenience food, snacks and confectionery, however hot food and drink services would be limited or closed completely.

Cassels-Brown hoped that this would be "a short-lived issue" however she advised passengers to prepare for limited options in the international terminal.

Food and catering services onboard aircraft would not be affected.

Security Screening Friendly Food

While passengers have been encouraged to bring their own food, not all items are able to pass through security screening.

Do not bring food with a high liquid content, eg. soups and sauces.

Do not bring jars of spreadable food, eg. butter and jams.

Powders and salts are not able to pass screening.

Baby food and formula can be brought through screening.

Drinks or water in particular cannot be taken through screening. Instead passengers are encouraged to bring an empty bottle and fill up using water fountains in the terminal beyond screening.