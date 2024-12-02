Coromandel Beach’s unique rock arches and pristine waters are so beautiful that people were willing to climb around construction barriers and walk along the damaged track to access it.

“DoC staff and contractors are still intercepting dozens of visitors a day, who have climbed around physical barriers and signage in an attempt to access the track,” said Department of Conservation (DoC) regional operations director Tinaka Mearns on November 14.

The coastal views on the Cathedral Cove walk are stunning. Photo / 123rf

“It’s really disheartening to see people deliberately putting the work and themselves at risk by accessing the closed track.”

Constructed persisted on the track and it reopened to the public on December 1. The project used $1.4 million in funding collected via the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy.

Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka thanked staff from the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai, tangata whenua Ngāti Hei, the local community and civic leaders and contractors involved in the track’s repair.

People ignoring barriers and track closures signs were putting themselves and work to reinstate walking access at Cathedral Cove at risk, the Department of Conservation said. Photo / Department of Conservation

Mautohe Cathedral Cove, which has around 250,000 walkers annually, is extremely important to the Coromandel economy.

“This reopening is an exciting step in the region’s tourism recovery following storms and Covid-19,” Potaka said, adding that visitors are predicted to bring about $12m to the region each year.

Hāhei Beach Resort general manager Grant Kilby said he was thrilled to hear the track would be open in time for summer.

“There was a collective community sigh of relief in Hāhei when we got the news from DoC that the walkway to our treasured taonga, Mautohe Cathedral Cove, will be open,” he said.

Kilby hopes the temporary closure reminds visitors to treat the area with care and respect.

“We’ve had a stark reminder of just how precious our national landmark is, so we need to tread with caution and respect as we walk into the future,” he added.

Visitors are still advised to avoid the track during or after heavy rain, due to a risk of rockfall or landslides.

The Gemstone Bay track, the Stingray Bay track and the Hāhei Beach to Grange Road track (Hāhei Beach Walk) remain closed to walkers.