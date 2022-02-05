Head closer into town and stroll along Tahunanui Beach. Photo / nelsontasman.nz

Known for its arts, crafts and sunshine, local author and Nelson resident Rebekah Ballagh shares her top places for food, fun and activities.

Like many Kiwis who were born and bred in reasonably small towns, when I left Nelson for university, I was convinced I'd never return. But it wasn't long until the charms of my hometown Whakatū drew me back in.



Nelson Saturday Market is first on my list. Held in Montgomery Square every Saturday from 8am until 1pm, it's a must-do for all things artsy and delicious. My daughter and I like to stroll around sampling all the tasty treats; the macarons are a favourite, along with the caramelised nuts and mini Dutch pancakes. Pick yourself up a handmade wood puzzle for the kids, a unique jewellery piece or some fresh fruit and veg while you're there.

Nelson Saturday Market is held in Montgomery Square every Saturday from 8am until 1pm. Photo / nelsontasman.nz

In Nelson, you simply can't go past a beach day. Stop out at Rabbit Island for a barbecue and spend the day, or head closer into town and stroll along Tahunanui Beach with a coffee from Raglan Roast.

Keen to dine out? Treat yourself to Hopgood's, Harbour Light Bistro or Boat Shed Cafe. Or dig into some epic pizza from Pizzeria Bella, a burger from Burger Culture or tasty vegan goodness with a super cool atmosphere at East St. Alternatively, grab a takeaway and park up at The Free House for craft beer.

Now you've eaten yourself silly you might like to take a walk. One of my favourite childhood places to go is around the gorgeous Maitai; there are some lovely tracks by the river. You could start your trek by slogging it up the Centre of NZ (steep but short and family-friendly) before heading down the Eastern Trail to the Black Hole swim spot and returning around the Maitai Track.

There are some lovely tracks by the Maitai River. Photo / nelsontasman.nz

These days my daughter and I often walk along Jimmy Lee Track, off Hill St in Richmond, where we listen to birdsong and enjoy hopping over the creeks to check out the views from the top.

Last but not least, go for a meander through Isel Park, with its beautifully landscaped gardens and ancient trees; be sure to go back on a Thursday from 4.30pm for the Twilight Market. I like to eat my way through the dumplings, pizza, oven-fired steak sandwiches and curries.

If you have time and transport, adventures can be had in the surrounding Tasman region. Hop over to Māpua for shopping and cafes, head to the Abel Tasman National Park for golden sand and beautiful walks, gaze at the crystal-clear water in Te Waikoropupū Springs or head over to Golden Bay.

Rebekah Ballagh is a qualified counsellor, mindfulness coach, author of Note to Self, illustrator, and the creator of popular Instagram community '@journey_to-wellness_'. Her new book Words of Comfort is out February 1.

