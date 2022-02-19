Kura Moana has been created as a koha gift to Pōneke by Lisa Reihana. Photo / Supplied

As Director Ngā Toi Māori, Mere Boynton programmes Māori content across all Tāwhiri platforms. She knows exactly what will make this year's Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts so special.

I have had a love affair with Wellington since 1985, always working in the arts as an arts producer or artist, making and creating space for Māori and indigenous artists.

When we rebranded the festival to be the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, I knew we had to come out strong and develop a programme that was representative of a new Aotearoa New Zealand paradigm, based on equity and mana ake i te tangata. The arrival of Covid-19 and the inability to accept large scale international workers created an opportunity to focus on works from mostly Aotearoa New Zealand.

The revised programme under Covid-19 red setting has been adapted to focus on outdoor whānau-friendly experiences and digital sessions, you can experience it wherever you are, all across Aotearoa and beyond.

As our 2022 Artist in Focus, Lisa Reihana is bringing a free series of her most celebrated pieces alongside new works to Pōneke, to the Wellington region over the festival period: from Te Papa, along the waterfront and out to Pataka in Porirua. Kura Moana has been created as a koha gift to Pōneke by Lisa Reihana and aims to bring joy to our communities of Wellington at a time where this is needed more than ever. He aha te mea nui o tea o he tangata, he tangata, he tangata. Kura Moana runs over three weeks, so there is plenty of time to see it. Wear a mask, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront and enjoy stunning artwork along the way.

Pop into Te Papa and see Lisa's internationally acclaimed panoramic video work "In Pursuit of Venus Infected", it has been hugely popular. Immerse yourself in this visually stunning and entrancing storytelling of national importance. Take a drive or train out to Pataka in Porirua and see Te Wai Ngunguru – Nomads of the Sea, an immersive 3D installation that begins with a sea voyage by female convict Charlotte Badger to Aotearoa in 1804 and explores the cultural and social dynamics she had to navigate as a Pākehā woman. It will be presented in a wider exhibition that celebrates Lisa's work over the past 15 years.

Te Ahu Taiohi is a collective of rangatahi from all over the region and from as far away as Hāwera, who have been together in wānanga or workshops for the past five weeks: devising, dreaming and creating a large-scale electrifying performance of movement and storytelling. From kapahaka to hip-hop to sublime, heartfelt waiata. Te Ahu Taiohi will be shooting during the festival's opening week and you can check out the finished recording on our website. www.festival.nz

