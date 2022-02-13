One of the dozens of bridges on the Timber Trail cycling journey. Photo / Supplied

Camp Epic is a one-of-a-kind, fully serviced glamping experience in the heart of Pureora Forest Park. Owner Paul Goulding knows exactly what makes it special.

Paul Goulding at Camp Epic. Photo /Supplied

Something surprising that most visitors don't know about Pureora Forest Park and the Timber Trail cycling route is that they are both rich in natural and cultural history - largely undiscovered. Camp Epic is located (almost) right in the middle of the 82km Timber Trail, near the halfway mark. Ride the first 40km of the Timber Trail on day one, stay with us overnight and then head out the next day to complete the final 42km.

Pureora Forest Park is rich in natural and cultural history. Photo / Supplied

There are three activities that I recommend to everyone at Camp Epic. Firstly, you should ride the Timber Trail. Secondly, go for a walk in the forest, and last but not least, roast marshmallows over the huge campfire under a starlit sky.

Come nightfall, roast marshmallows over the huge campfire at Camp Epic. Photo / Supplied

Visitors always rave about the stunning native bush and the vast birdlife that call this place home. That and our showers. We claim that they are the best in New Zealand, which I think is justifiable seeing as when you're standing in the shower, you can look out at the bush and the birds.

If you want to make the most of the area and your time spent on the Timber Trail, slow down and enjoy everything around you. The Japanese have an eco-therapy concept called "forest bathing", which encourages outdoor lovers to stop and absorb everything. This includes the birds, the trees, the mosses – even the fungi. Lay your hands on a giant 600-year-old tree - you will feel better for it.

Camp Epic is a one-of-a-kind, fully serviced glamping experience in the heart of Pureora Forest Park. Photo / Supplied

After two days on the Timber Trail, you are guaranteed to take a wealth of lifelong memories home with you. Don't forget the camera so you can photograph what your mind might forget. It's such a wonderful area that leaves a lasting impression, almost everyone starts planning a return as soon as they leave.

We intend to install five new larger tents at Camp Epic that will each have an outdoor bath and a small kitchenette. Check our website (thetimbertrail.nz/campepic) for updates and when the time comes, to book in.

