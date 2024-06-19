The woman later revealed her routine only took eight minutes. Photo / 123rf

A woman caused outrage online and was labelled “rude” and “inconsiderate” after appearing to tell a traveller she would take two minutes in the plane toilet only to spend 15 minutes on a multi-step skin-care routine.

Kate Elizabeth was flying from the UK to Bali for a holiday when she filmed the TikTok, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times since it was posted on Monday.

Captioned ‘oops’, the video shows Elizabeth standing in an aeroplane bathroom looking in the mirror. Text across the video reads: “I told the woman in the queue I would be 2 minutes”, yet a timer at the bottom of the video gradually counts up to around 15 minutes as she completes various beauty treatments.

During the sped-up video, the influencer washes her face, applies an eye mask, brushes her teeth, applies cream to her face and lip balm then finally sprays herself with deodorant and smiles at the camera.

While the routine is simple by most skincare expert standards, viewers were quick to lash out at how she lied to the woman waiting and took more time than necessary as some steps could have been done in her seat.

“Be respectful of other people in public places. Half of this routine could have been done at your seat,” one person wrote.

“I’d be pissed if someone took 15 min in an aeroplane bathroom doing what they could do at their seat,” another added.

One suggested she could have at least let the woman behind her go first while others said she had “no manners” and was “incredibly rude”.

Others took joy in how much the video appeared to rile people up.

“I love how much these annoy people,” one person wrote, with Elizabeth replying: “Literally it’s so funny”.

One viewer suggested it was “rage bait”; intentionally irritating or controversial content people post to increase comments and views via outrage.

It appears this person was on to Elizabeth, who later admitted she dramatised the video and had only been in the bathroom for around eight minutes.

“I just like to trigger you guys,” she said casually in a subsequent video.