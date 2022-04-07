Willa Air's first route is a 30 minute trip from LA to Coachella, which takes place in Indio, California. Photo / Pexels

From their free trips to their flawless skin, we all know influencers are another breed of travellers.

So, it's no surprise they'd prefer to travel around the globe seated next to fellow Instagram icons and social media stars.

That's the thinking behind the new airline for influencers, Willa Air.

Launched by the fintech platform Willa, the airline will carry influencers around the globe to various events where they can create their much-loved Tiktoks, stories, reels and posts.

The first route, fittingly, will be a direct flight from Ls Angeles to Coachella; a hot spot for social media talent.

As per usual for an influencer, the flight will be free but passengers must apply for a spot and only a few will be selected for the exclusive flight.

This won't just be a form of transport either. Influencers will also be provided with "top-tier services like a pre-festival champagne breakfast and post-festival recovery IV Drips" at the Willa Air departure lounge in Venice Beach.

It's a lot to fit into a flight that lasts around 30 minutes.

The short route launches during a time of climate crisis, where entire countries like France are attempting to ban short-haul flights in an effort to limit carbon emissions.

Willa Air, however, are focusing on speed and convenience.

"We launched Willa Air to provide superfast and convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the US," Willa Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aron Levin said in a statement.

"Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience."

After Coachella, the airline plans to provide transport to Fashion Week in New York.