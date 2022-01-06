'Idiot' Canadians trapped in Mexico after three airlines ban them over antics

Canadian influencers, reality TV stars and other party-goers face the consequences after two major Canadian airlines refuse to fly them home from Mexico. Photo / Instagram

Canadian influencers, reality TV stars and other party-goers face the consequences after two major Canadian airlines refuse to fly them home from Mexico. Photo / Instagram

On December 30 a maskless group of passengers filmed themselves drinking, smoking and partying aboard a chartered Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Mexico.

The passengers, who were called "idiots" on Wednesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have since become the objects of public outrage and are stranded after two airlines have refused to fly them home to Canada.

After the return Sunwing flight from Cancun was cancelled, Air Transat and Air Canada both announced they would not allow the group to fly with them.

Despite members of the group trying to book flights home with Air Transat, the carrier said on Twitter they would deny boarding on the grounds of protecting fellow passengers and crew.

1/2 We are aware of the situation regarding disruptive passengers who have traveled to Cancun and are now attempting to return to Canada on our flights. — Air Transat (@airtransat) January 5, 2022

In a public statement, Air Canada similarly said "to the extent that we can identify the passengers who were part of the group, Air Canada is denying boarding to ensure the safety of other passengers and its crew."

One individual attempting to return home is 19-year-old Rebecca St-Pierre. The young student from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec said she felt abandoned and uncertain how she would afford a hotel room for the unexpectedly extended stay.

St-Pierre said on Wednesday she tested positive for Covid-19 and was in isolation in Tulum, and believed around 30 other passengers on the Sunwing flight have also tested positive.

"The organizer just left everybody. I don't know who's still here. All the flights have been cancelled," she told The Canadian Press.

St-Pierre had won the trip as part of an Instagram contest but had expected a relaxing, inexpensive week.

After videos of the December 30 flight were shared on social media, they quickly went viral.

Passengers were shown dancing in the aisles, close together without masks, passing large bottles of vodka around and smoking electronic cigarettes.

Des influenceurs québécois risquent des amendes salées et d’être bannis de compagnies aériennes après avoir enfreint des règles de l’aviation durant un gros party qui a dérapé à bord d’un vol pour Cancún. #covid #polqc



Extrait de la fête ci-dessous 📸https://t.co/nGfRjY8uOj pic.twitter.com/kBzZwfp4EQ — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

According to St-Pierre, the videos didn't just capture what went on during the five-hour flight, but only part of it.

In a statement co-issued by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, the trio said their departments had been directed to investigate the event.

Passengers who breached Transport Department regulations could be faced with fines up to $5,000 (NZD!), according to the statement. If any individuals provided false information to a Canadian government official, the maximum penalty could be up to $750,000 along with six months in jail.

With all the talk of passenger behaviour, some have questioned the actions of the pilot. Mehran Ebrahimi, who leads Universite du Quebec a Montreal's aerospace industry research unit said the investigation could provide answers as to why the pilot didn't make an emergency landing after passengers got out of control.

"We live in a world where pseudo-influencers think they are above everything, but a plane 30,000 feet above the ground can be extremely dangerous," Ebrahimi said.

"Imagine if people decided, for fun, to play with the door? A plane is not a cottage you rent where you can do everything you want."

The event was organised 111 Private Club, which is run by a man who goes by the name James William Awad on social media.

Awad recently took to Twitter to say the recent controversy was over a "simple party, however, he planned to "take a moment to sit down and rethink everything," and consider how things could be done better next time.

I take this matter very seriously. A simple party on a plane did all this buzz. I will take a moment to sit down and re think everything. Especially how I can do things better next time. Give me a moment to understand the situation better. — James William Awad (@111jameswilliam) January 5, 2022

In a statement later released by Awad, he said the 111 Private Club was "working tirelessly" to get the passengers home safely and quickly.

Alongside passengers like St-Pierre who had won a spot on the trip, reality TV personalities and social media influencers were also in attendance.

Prime Minister Trudeau, however, wasn't one to be wooed by the celebrities, calling their behaviour a "slap in the face" to those who had been following public health restrictions.

"Like all Canadians who've seen the videos, I'm extremely frustrated," Trudeau said during a recent news conference.