How to view the RNZB's The Firebird online + win!

The Royal New Zealand Ballet's production of The Firebird is now available to view online. Photo / Ross Brown

Covid may have sent us to ground, but the Royal New Zealand Ballet has taken the ultimate pandemic pirouette. Its latest production, The Firebird, which has shown to Auckland, Napier and Wellington audiences, has gone online, allowing New Zealanders in lockdown and audiences around the world to see this acclaimed production.

Based on a Russian fairytale, Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird was first staged in Paris in 1910. It tells the story of a world under threat, with humanity facing extinction. It is about the impact of humans on the Earth and offers hope for the future. The role of the fertility goddess, the Firebird, is performed by Cuban-born Ana Gallardo Lobaina, who joined the RNZB last year. She is partnered by Aucklander Harrison James, who has performed with Birmingham Royal Ballet, and is currently home for a stint from his role with the National Ballet of Canada. The piece is choreographed by Loughlan Prior, RNZB's choreographer in residence.

This special performance has been optimised for online viewers, with close-ups and enhanced effects to create a full cinematic experience.

Covid is hitting our entertainment industry hard so let's support it where we can. The show is available to view until September 6. Go to rnzb.co.nz and click on The Firebird Live in Your Living Room for tickets.

