New Zealand's Dog-friendly stays, treats and places to go play

Dog day: Plan a delayed international dog day getaway. Photo / Getty Images

Every dog has its day... and that day is 26 August, International Dog Day.

While you plan some post-lockdown R&R, it would be rude to forget fido. However, it's not always easy to find dog-friendly accommodation around New Zealand.

Spending a holiday at the kennels while your owners are away is pretty "ruff". So, why not plan a delayed dogs' day away, with all the family?

To mark the occasion we've collected a few of New Zealand's most pet-friendly escapes.

Next August is dog years away and even pooches need pampering, once in a while.

Stay

Rotorua is a popular option for outdoorsy types. Dogs have great options for walks and activities. Jet Park Rotorua has a dedicated space for dog owners, with a wash station for pets. Who's a mucky boy, then?

jetparkrotorua.co.nz

Rotorua Jet Park has facilities for pet owners. Photo / Supplied

City breaks aren't the normal go-to for dogs. However, Wellington's U Boutique Hotel has a dedicated suites for dog-owners. Dog beds, bowls and treats come as standard. With branches in Masterton and Paraparaumu - there's no excuse to leave fido behind.

expedia.co.nz

Cascades Lakefront Motel welcomes four-legged guests all year round. The waterfront hotel is the perfect place to practice your doggy paddle in summer.cascades.co.nz

Dog House: U Unique Boutique Hotel, Wellington. Photo / Supplied

If you're in Dunedin and your pet-friendly accommodation has to be top dog, Cloud 9 is for you. A high-end holiday home in Karitane has space for up to two pets and plenty of space for luxury family getaway.

Play

Huka Falls River Cruise is canine rated - and you're welcome to take your dog on a visit to the Māori rock carvings on Lake Taupō.

hukafallscruise.co.nz

Doggie-paddle: Giant paddle boards from Moana Paddle Nelson. Photo / Supplied

Try you paw at doggy paddle boarding at Moana Paddle in Nelson. Dogs are welcome on the giant, family sized paddle boards. Owners Toby and Briget regularly take their dog for an outing on the water.paddlenelson.co.nz

Treats

Long Dog Cafe St Clair beach Dunedin. Photo / Supplied

The Long Dog Cafe at St Clair beach, Dunedin is full of treats for pets and owners alike. With a waterfront view and plenty of outdoor space to tie up leads, not a spare scrap goes to waste. Owners are patrons of the Dunedin Dog Rescue charity.@longdogdunedin

Surf Shack Eatery on Waihī Beach caters for canines and hungry owners. Sweet treats like chocolate doughnuts are the perfect pick-me-up for when you're dog tired on an active Bay of Plenty holiday.

surfshackeatery.co.nz