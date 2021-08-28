Spy: Win a night at the virtual ballet

RNZB Choreographer Loughlan Prior: The Firebird. Video / NZBallet

The Royal New Zealand Ballet's production of The Firebird is soaring into living rooms across the country and Spy has 10 virtual passes to give away.

A specially-filmed, multi-camera screening of the production was filmed before lockdown while it was touring the country to huge acclaim.

People all over the world will have the chance to experience the new production by RNZB choreographer in residence, Loughlan Prior, with set and costumes by Tracy Grant Lord, lighting by Jon Buswell and breath-taking spectacular visual effects by POW Studios.

A scene from the RNZB's performance of The Firebird.

First staged in Paris in 1910, The Firebird changed the direction of ballet and catapulted composer Igor Stravinsky to star status. The Firebird is played by RNZB dancer Ana Gallardo Lobaina, who is partnered by Kapiti-born Guest Principal Artist Harrison James, home for a short stint from his role as Principal with the National Ballet of Canada.

James tells Spy that, as a live performer, it's always strange not to have an audience in the theatre, which is how they filmed for this broadcast.

"We're also not used to having cameras on stage with us and in our faces, so I just tried to pay extra attention to the story I was telling," he says.

How to Win!

Simply tell us what you love about the RNZB here.

The winners will be notified on Wednesday, The Firebird will be available to stream until next Sunday night.

For more information and to purchase tickets go here.