Flying direct to New York on Air New Zealand's new route? Here's how to prepare for the trip. Photo / Pexels

Flying direct to New York on Air New Zealand's new route? Here's how to prepare for the trip. Photo / Pexels

Dynamic, electric and full of gritty, beautiful people; New York has long been loved by travellers around the world and soon, Kiwis can fly straight there with the launch of Air New Zealand's new route.

From September 17 Auckland will be linked by non-stop flights to New York's JFK International Airport.

With the journey now easier than ever, it would be rude not to hop over to the Big Apple for a long-awaited adventure. Here's what you need to know to plan your New York trip.

Before your flight to New York

Most international travellers must provide a negative pre-departure test for entry into the US. Photo / Unsplash

Vaccination:

International visitors over the age of 18 years old must be fully vaccinated. There are very limited exceptions to this. Full vaccination occurs two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pre-departure Tests: Travellers aged two years or older must show a either documentation proving you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days or a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 1 day before travel. RATs are accepted but have strict supervision criteria.

The '1-day' timeframe means, if your flight departs at 1 pm Friday, you can take the test at any time on the prior Thursday. According to the CDC, you arrive into the US via one or more connecting flights, your test can be taken within 1 day before the departure of the first flight.

Keep hold of a digital or paper copy of these results for the whole journey, as they may be requested when you land. More details are on the CDC Travel Health website.

Traveller health forms: Travellers no longer have to submit traveller health forms.

Check official information: Like all destinations around the world, New York's Covid-19 rules and requirements are always subject to change. To avoid any unwanted surprises, get up-to-date information from official government or business websites or professional travel advisors.

Arrive early to the airport: Due to additional processing requirements, Air New Zealand recommends passengers arrive at the airport 4 hours prior to departure.

Helpful websites include CDC Travel Health, New York State Covid-19 microsite, and Nycgo.com.

While you're in New York

New York City has dropped many Covid-19 mandates in recent weeks. Photo / Unsplash

Current Covid-19 situation:

After omicron caused a dramatic peak in January, new case reports have quickly dropped, reaching their lowest levels since last summer in the US. Of those aged 5 years and older, 76 per cent are fully vaccinated and 89 per cent have had a least one dose.

Where to get a Covid-19 test: Many locations in New York City offer testing for peace of mind or pre-departure. Convenient spots on tourists routes include LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Staten Island Ferry and Times Square.

Mandates vs. Individual Rules: New York City may have dropped many blanket rules and mandates but businesses and venues can still demand proof of vaccination and masks. If you're excited about a specific venue or experience, it's worth checking their specific requirements.

Proof of Vaccination: New York has removed their proof of vaccination mandate for indoor venues such as restaurants, museums, theatres, nightclubs and concert halls. However, venues can still choose to require proof of vaccination for entry.

Broadway and other theatres are up and running with health and safety protocols. Photo / Unsplash

Masks:You must wear a mask on all public transport, including the subway, taxis and car services. The city also recommends wearing a mask while indoors, however, it's not mandatory unless a venue chooses to require it.

Shows & Theatre: Broadway shows are operating but all guests must wear masks unless eating or drinking and those over the age of 5 years must be fully vaccinated, according to a Broadway League policy that expires on April 30. Other small theatres have similar rules.

What should I do in New York?

Follow the locals to find the best spots to eat, drink, shop and play. Photo / Unsplash

After navigating the pre-departure tests and mask mandates, any traveller has more than deserved a spectacular, jaw-dropping adventure you can only get in one of the world's greatest cities. So the question is, what are you going to do first?

Everyone knows that to really see a city, you should follow the locals. So Kelly Kellahan does just that and discovers NYC's best spots to dine, shop, play and stay.

For something a take-your-breath-away thrilling experience, America's highest outdoor climb, City Climb, will show you a whole new side of the Manhattan skyline.

If cocktails are your favourite travel treat, why not head to the West Village and visit the best bar in America? That's right, this Japanese-style spot snuck into the World's top 10 bars for 2021.

Or, for any Sex and the City fans, we celebrated the reboot by hunting down all the hot spots a true New York City gal (or guy) would love; from newly opened brunch spots and trendy cocktail bars to top-shelf designer stores and luxury accommodation.

Then, after a long day exploring, sleep like you've never slept before on an AI-powered bed at this swanky hotel.

Government guidance and travel regulations are constantly changing. Check up-to-date information with official information.