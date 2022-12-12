Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

How to fit in when travelling First Class

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Stow your own bags and play it cool: a first-timer's guide to luxury travel. Photo / Andre Sr, Getty Images

Stow your own bags and play it cool: a first-timer's guide to luxury travel. Photo / Andre Sr, Getty Images

Q. Thanks to our adult children, we are about to celebrate a significant anniversary and have been shouted the trip of a lifetime. We are a little nervous as it will be first class all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel