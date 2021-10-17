How one American became Bhutan's first post-Covid tourist

Bhutan has long been famous for its tight tourist restrictions. Photo / Adli Wahid, Unsplash

Many things can prompt a person to pack up their life and embark on a grand adventure. For Fran Bak, it was the death of her husband of 30 years in 2018.

The grief moved Bak, now 70, to set off on a spiritual journey through Bali, India, and finally, Bhutan, making her the first tourist allowed to visit since the start of the pandemic.

Bak first visited the Himalayan kingdom in late 2019 through the tourism company MyBhutan and was initially surprised at how quiet the people were, telling CNN Traveler she worried she was "too loud".

However, after falling ill in the remote village of Nabji, villagers were quick to show kindness and a lifelong bond was forged.

When she left in February 2020, Bak stayed in touch with her two guides Tashi and Gembo via WhatsApp and resolved to return as soon as possible.

Then, the pandemic hit and future plans turned into question marks.

One of Bhutan's many hillside temples. Photo / Pema Gyamtsho, Unsplash

Bhutan has long been known as one of the most tranquil places on earth, developing a "Gross National Happiness Index" soon after welcoming tourists in the 1970s.

The index is regularly updated with polling data from the local people who are surveyed on nine different areas including health, education, time use, community vitality, psychological well-being, culture, living standards and good governance.

These factors also must be considered any time the government wish to make a new law or policy. As a result, the country has been leagues ahead of western countries when it comes to things like banning single-use plastic bags (which they did in 1999) or banning tobacco (a reason Bhutan calls itself the first non-smoking country).

In 2019, around 58 per cent of the population in Bhutan lived in rural villages. Photo / Bradford Zak, Unsplash

However, the happy nation is strict when it comes to allowing foreigners to visit. This makes MyBhutan co-founder Matt DeSantis a rarity, as a US expatriate.

Originally from Connecticut, the American is a "warden", making him the closest thing Bhutan have to a US ambassador. DeSantis thus played a key role in helping Bak return to Bhutan as a test for what reopening the country could look like.

"In the end, the three parties that had to grant approval [for her visa] were the tourism council, the department of immigration, and the Covid task force," he told CNN.

Visas for tourists will be granted on a case-by-case basis by the Government who granted Bak the first visa since March 2020. She has, so far, been the only applicant.

Mahayana Buddhism is Bhutan's official religion and approximately 75% of the population are Buddhists. Photo / Raimond Klavins, Unsplash

Gaining a visa to visit to Bhutan was one thing, getting there is another challenge altogether.

Bak experienced several rerouted and cancelled flights, confused airport staff who didn't know what paperwork was required and many, many Covid tests.

All before enduring 21 days in a quarantine facility upon arrival, something Bak voluntarily self-funded according to a Hutanese government representative.

"Quarantine was not easy," said Bak, but said paying for it was her "way to show solidarity."

She wasn't the only one thrilled to return, with local media giving her arrival the level of attention usually reserved for dignitaries or celebrities.

"I was not expecting to get messages from people welcoming me and thanking me for coming to the country," Bak said. "It brings me to my knees."

DeSantis described her arrival as a 'beacon of hope' for the tourism industry before saying he'd heard rumours the country could reopen as soon as December this year.

Given their adult vaccination rate of almost 90%, including those in remote villages, this could be likely.