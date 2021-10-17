Vietnam prepares for post-pandemic revival of wellness tourism

Vietnam prepares to become a top destination for wellness tourism. Photo / 123rf

If wellness tourism was popular before the Covid-19 pandemic, one can only imagine how much more appealing this type of travel will become in the future.

In fact, it's a popularity countries like Vietnam are already preparing for.

On October 6, the nation's Institute of Tourism Development Research conducted an online workshop to discuss Vietnam's current status as a wellness destination and plans for how to develop this further.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) presided over the workshop. Attendees included local tourism associations and businesses, provincial tourism management representatives, Yoga Federation and Oriental Traditional Medicine Association.

Photo / Katherine Mccormack, Unsplash

According to Huong, both Covid-19 and climate pollution have increased people's awareness of health and wellbeing.

"In the coming time, the trend of tourism will change markedly, especially with long-term trips of tourists," she said. Adding, that trips would no longer be just about sightseeing but combining leisure tourism with health care improvement.

People won't just be travelling to Vietnam in pursuit of a wellness holiday. Many tourism experts claim this style of travel is experiencing rapid growth across the globe and will only continue to develop.

Although, some countries are undoubtedly better suited to hosting these wellness-boosting trips.

Photo / Doan Tuan, Unsplash

Rich in both the natural resources and cultural knowledge suited to holistic wellbeing practices, Vietnam already has a strong foundation for wellness tourism.

The country has about 400 hot mineral water sources, 287 of which were investigated by the Geology sector and found to have therapeutic and medicinal benefits. With 11 different types of mineral water, Vietnam is home to most of the major types in the world, which are commonly used to treat different ailments.

Botanically, Vietnam hosts a rich system of medicinal plants that can be found in preparations registered by the Ministry of Health and sold in both pharmacies or traditional medicine establishments.

A great amount of resources has been dedicated to the development of traditional medicine. Currently, 80% of the country's large hospitals have a group or department dedicated to the practice.

Photo / Leon Wong, Unsplash

On the more aesthetic side, the country's 3,260 km of coastline makes it an attractive spot for beachside resort development. Providing tourists with a backdrop of white sand and clear water during their stay.

Vietnam's rich spiritual history is also a strong drawcard for those looking to embrace reconnect with their body and even pre-pandemic many travel companies have started offering packages that incorporate meditation, yoga.

The country's large regions of undeveloped, natural landscape providing the perfect setting for such experiences.