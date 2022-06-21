Book a stay at Trinity Wharf for stunning harbour views. Photo / Supplied

Owned by a local Tauranga family and built on three piers that stretch out and over the water's edge, Trinity Wharf is a place that shines, writes Sarah Pollok.

First Impressions: After a busy day of driving and travelling and a packed evening ahead, a seamless check-in was greatly appreciated. Onsite parking is plentiful, reception staff are kind and efficient and the rooms are simple to find. At 2pm on a Friday, the bar and restaurant next to the lobby were understandably empty but by 5pm it was softly buzzing with people enjoying after-work drinks.

It wasn't until the following morning that we fully appreciated the hotel's location. With a room that looked east across the harbour and a restaurant facing north, we were gently woken by the sun as it turned the glassy ocean all kinds of pink, gold and blue. Quickly dressed, we grabbed a restaurant table overlooking the water and continued to enjoy the picture-perfect scene with coffee and breakfast.

Perfect for: Those who love a waterfront sunrise, a morning swim or harbour view.

Room: Given its waterfront location, we were pleased to stay in one of the "harbour rooms" which had a large sliding door and patio over the water.

We were greeted with a plush double bed, bottled water and tasty custom-iced ginger cookies and the latest copy of local lifestyle magazine Uno.

Bathroom: Spacious enough to feel a little luxurious, with a standard-sized shower, bath and two basins.

Facilities: The hotel has gym equipment, a spacious lounge and conference rooms but it's the outdoor infinity pool you'll see featured on the Instagram feeds of visitors. It's best enjoyed just after sunrise when it reflects the soft pink sky. The temperature may be chilly in the morning, but it's worth it for the 'gram, right?

Food and drink: We had the continental breakfast ($26) both mornings, which was basic but satisfying. Coffee came from large stainless-steel percolators (barista coffee can be purchased), along with regular milk, tea, and assorted juices. Cereals were twisted from large dispensers and partnered with pottles of yoghurt, fruit and pastries, while eggs, bacon and other cooked fare hid under silver dishes next to a conveyor-belt toaster. The highlight, however, is the waterfront view, best enjoyed early in the morning before it gets busy.

In the neighbourhood: The hotel is perfectly positioned to explore Tauranga and is just two minutes from the main drag's restaurants, cafes, shops and art gallery. A few more minutes will get you to the weekend farmers' market. Mount Maunganui is about a 10-15 minutes drive depending on traffic.

Book a stay at Trinity Wharf for stunning harbour views. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: Trinity Wharf has six rooms that are wheelchair accessible, as well as disabled parking and lift access to all accommodation floors. The hotel's restaurant and function rooms are also wheelchair accessible.

Price: The harbour king room is $260-$320 per night.

Contact: trinitywharf.co.nz

