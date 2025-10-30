Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Zhangjiajie travel guide: What not to do on your first trip

Kerry Heaney
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Tianmen Mountain’s 99 Bending Road. Photo / Kerry Heaney

Tianmen Mountain’s 99 Bending Road. Photo / Kerry Heaney

Kerry Heaney heads to Zhangjiajie, central China, and learns a few key lessons about what to do (and not to do) in the beautiful destination.

Zhangjiajie is best known for its soaring sandstone peaks and the glass bridge that launched a thousand Instagram posts, but this otherworldly destination also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save