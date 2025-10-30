Best for: Honeymooners

Made up of more than 1700 islands and islets, Palawan is a natural wonder in itself. One of its most popular archipelagos, El Nido, however, is a no-brainer, marrying pristine coastlines, untouched jungles and luxury resorts in one fell swoop. Here you can kayak through secret lagoons, snorkel in vibrant reefs and hike lush trails, which, paired with pristine beaches and luxury resorts, make for paradise perfected. For perhaps the most authentic of experiences, sail from El Nido to Coron on a four-night expedition aboard a traditional Paraw with Tao Philippines, a local company that specialises in sustainable and responsible tourism.

Where to stay: Boasting three outstanding hotels in Miniloc, Lagen and Pangalusian Islands, you can’t go wrong with a stay at El Nido Resorts. Hire a traditional wooden bangka and visit nearby attractions including Secret Lagoon, Seven Commandos Beach and the sandbar-stretched Snake Island.

Naomi, Tao Philippines. Photo / Naomi Chadderton

Boracay

Best for: Beaches

Boracay is the Philippines’ ultimate beach escape, home to powdery white sands, turquoise waters and fiery sunsets. Beyond its world-famous White Beach, which is regularly hailed as the best beach in the world, you’ll find a whole host of epic shores like Bulabog, which is popular with kitesurfers, and Puka beach for beautiful scenery away from the crowds.

Where to stay: While there are plenty of rustic boltholes to choose from, stay at the Shangri-La Boracay for modern amenities, a beautiful lagoon-like outdoor swimming pool and perhaps the best spa on the island.

Naomi in El Nido. Photo / Naomi Chadderton

Siargao

Best for: Surfers

The surf capital of the Philippines, Siargao is famed for its legendary Cloud 9 break – one of the best surf spots in the world, best visited between September and March. There’s plenty to do beyond surfing, however, and this teardrop-shaped island serves up hidden lagoons, natural rock pools and pristine islets, like Naked, Guyam, and Daku, in spades. It also has a reputation for some of the best nightlife in the country, if you fancy letting your hair down.

Where to stay: If you’re there for the surf, Soul Tribe Beach Retreat is a laid-back surf and yoga escape offering a collection of simple cabanas and loft villas. For a special occasion, Nay Palad is the island’s grande dame, with just nine private villas and its own powder-soft stretch of private sands.

Cebu

Best for: Adventure

Cebu, otherwise known as the Philippines’ second city, serves up plenty of adventure wherever you look. The star attraction is Kawasan Falls, one of the most popular spots in the country for canyoneering, where you can leap from cliffs, slide down natural rock chutes and swim through luminous pools for an adrenaline-fuelled jungle escape. Elsewhere, head to the nearby Moalboal for empty beaches and incredible diving opportunities.

Where to stay: Crimson Resort and Spa is on the island of Mactan, right next to Cebu, and you can stay in one of its 250 guest rooms or 40 villas, which offer plunge pools, sea views and the comfiest four-poster beds on the island.

Naomi at Kawasan Falls. Photo / Naomi Chadderton

Malapascua

Best for: Diving

Tiny Malapascua, just a short hop from Cebu, has earned its stripes among divers for pretty much one reason: it’s one of the few places on Earth where you can reliably spot thresher sharks, at Monad Shoal and Kemod Shoal. Beyond these graceful giants, its waters also teem with coral gardens, shipwrecks and heaps of other marine life, while, above the surface, expect a blissfully laid-back island offering a true off-grid escape.

Where to stay: Located right next to a marine sanctuary, Tepanee Beach Resort sits on its own little private beach, slightly tucked away from the rest of town.

Kitesurfing in the lagoon, Palawan. Photo / Supplied

Bohol

Best for: Families

While Bohol is another island with world-class beaches, it’s particularly popular with families thanks to its abundance of activities suitable for all ages. On the main island you can seek out Bohol’s tiny tarsiers – the world’s smallest primate – while elsewhere head to Pamilacan and Balicasag for a spot of dolphin spotting, and Bohol’s Chocolate Hills for a hike before grabbing some ice cream on the coast at Bohol Bee Farm.

Where to stay: South Palms MGallery is a welcome addition to Bohol’s accommodation scene, which until now hasn’t had a true luxury option. The property offers 188 rooms, three restaurants, a kids’ club and a spa, and is best booked through Turquoise Holidays.

South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao, Bohol. Photo / Jason Lang

Camiguin

Best for: Somewhere off the beaten track

Often overlooked in favour of bigger names, Camiguin is a hidden gem for travellers craving something quieter. This compact volcanic island packs in waterfalls, hot and cold springs, lush jungle trails and the haunting Sunken Cemetery, which is best seen at sunset. Be sure to make a diversion to White Island, an uninhabited sandbar, for views of the turquoise seas and towering volcanoes, but in general enjoy the island’s slow and soulful vibe, which is perfect for anyone wanting to disconnect.

Where to stay: Head to UNWND Boutique Hotel Camiguin for a chic, contemporary design blended with laid-back island charm, stylish rooms and thoughtful local touches.

Naomi in Bohol. Photo / Naomi Chadderton

Siquijor

Best for: Healing

Otherwise known as the “island of fire”, Siquijor is famous for its traditional healers and spiritual energy. This, combined with its natural beauty (think waterfalls, white-sand coves and fiery sunsets) makes for a truly magical place. Great for those on a wellness break, there’s no shortage of yoga classes, massage therapies and tranquil hideaways, with plenty more to fill an itinerary too, like swimming in Cambugahay Falls, snorkelling off Salagdoong Beach or taking a scooter around the island to discover small villages, coastal viewpoints and historic churches.

Where to stay: Coco Grove Beach Resort for a beachfront hideaway and plenty of warm Filipino hospitality.