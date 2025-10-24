A long weekend with the Radio Hauraki lads (in paradise)

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

Four Radio Hauraki hosts, a long weekend, a luxury resort on a glorious bay, several sets of golf clubs. What could possibly go wrong? Or would it turn out alright?

Mike Minogue, James Pugsley, Jason Hoyte and Chris Key took a three-day break in Fiji. Unfortunately, the boys kept a diary. We read it...

FRIDAY

Meet at Auckland International Airport for our Fiji Airways flight to Nadi and a mates’ getaway of golf, chilling and the luxe life. The trip only takes about the same time it can take to drive to Coromandel on a long weekend. Fiji’s not only quick and easy to get to, it’s in our time zone, so there’s no need to reset the clock (or the body).

“It’s an extraordinary thing to fly out of a wet and windy Auckland and in less than three hours land in a beautiful tropical Island that’s 28 degrees. Sunnies out, shorts on, slather on the sunblock and a quiet dip in the ocean,” says Hoyte.

On arrival it’s less than an hour’s drive to the ultra-classy InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa. Team vote: we’ll take it easy this afternoon and relax around the resort, getting used to the warmth. After dinner we take in the Polynesian dance show at the resort’s Kama Lounge. With that, the famous ‘Bula!’ welcome and the friendly staff, it’s an exciting reminder that we’re not in Aotearoa anymore.

“You know you’re in a place that gets you when the locals meet you with a three-man drum solo as you step out of your taxi before handing you a welcoming cocktail that’s sweeter than the ocean air,” says Mike. “Fijians are famous for being friendly but it’s actually insane how true it is. Their happiness is contagious.”

SATURDAY

The main event. We kicked off with the adults-only breakfast at Navo Restaurant. Good idea: seeing the four of us on the morning after is not a sight for small children.

We’d teed up a 10am start at the resort’s Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course, because you win the morning, you win the day, and it’s one of the few places where you can golf in Fiji. It’s stunning: 15 beachfront greens right beside coral reefs and the Pacific Ocean. If rugby is the game they play in Heaven, this is the game you play in Paradise. Recently refurbed by Vijay Singh, it’s little wonder it recently won Best Golf Resort on a Global Level at the 2025 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards. Open-air lunch at the clubhouse is something else. Inspired by traditional Pacific architecture, it looks across the fairways to the reefs and surf breaks.

“If you are a golfing nut like I am this course is a Mecca” says Hoyte. “Immaculate fairways and greens surrounded by the ocean – it’s truly breathtaking. Wild horses added to the experience and the only downside was my score, but in that environment, who cares!”

To ease our aching muscles and relieve the tension of lying about our scores, the Intercon’s Spa offers an After Golf Massage. “I’m not lying when I say it’s the most relaxed I’ve been in years,” says Minogue. “I’ve always thought spa and massage wasn’t ‘for me’ but this place proved me wrong. Highlight of the trip for me.”

The session at the South Pacific’s best spa revived us just enough to take in dinner and another show, this time the famous fire dance at the Kama Lounge.

SUNDAY

After drooling at the ocean views yesterday, today we’re going to get amongst them on Reef Safari’s morning snorkelling trip. The charming local guides tell us the coastline around Natadola Bay is home to stunning coral reefs and diverse marine life, and they’re not wrong.

“Parrotfish, pufferfish and Dory from Finding Nemo were just a few of the shimmering characters popping out to greet us. I peeked into a reef cave and saw a stingray with neon polka dots. That had me fizzing, until it got one-upped by another one that was an absolute behemoth. We even witnessed a majestic reef shark, beguilingly going about its watery business,” says Pugsley.

“I’m colourblind, and I witnessed hues I didn’t know existed. It makes you think about why humans aren’t more exciting to look at. The Reef Safari was the trip standout for me.”

After snorkelling we kick back at the pool before sunset drinks at Kama Lounge and debate where to eat tonight: casual Sanasana, Toba bar & grill or Navo, one of Fiji’s best restaurants.

MONDAY

Time to say goodbye – for now. We check out, head to Nadi International Airport and the flight home, knowing why 225,000 Kiwis visit every year. Sure, they’re lured by the beaches and natural beauty, but a huge part of the attraction is the incredible hospitality and cheeky sense of humour.

“The InterContinental has the perfect mix of seclusion and amenities, with an absolutely stunning golf course just five minutes away,” says Key. “In my three days at the resort, I felt I had only discovered a portion of what the area had to offer – and a portion of what food was on offer too. It isn’t a question of if I’ll return, but when.”

More info: www.fiji.travel/nz; fiji.intercontinental.com/