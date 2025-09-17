Advertisement
Home / Travel

Hotel Montreal: Christchurch’s boutique gem with spacious suites

NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hotel Montreal charms Jesse Mulligan with its luxury boutique feel and family-owned operation. Photo / Supplied

Jesse Mulligan checks in and checks out Hotel Montreal, a luxury boutique accommodation in Christchurch.

Location: 351 Montreal St, Christchurch Central City, Christchurch 8013.

Perfect for: Family groups or romantic couples.

A few of the art pieces in the hotel lobby. Photo / Supplied
First impressions: “Boutique” can be a subjective term, but it was really designed to describe hotels like this: limited

