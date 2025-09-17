The Montreal is family-owned and operated, and that makes a huge difference to the feel of the place. They’re also a member of SCAPE – a public art initiative that installs free-to-view contemporary public art in Central Christchurch, with several dramatic pieces on show inside and outside the building. The hotel runs its own premium car rental service.

I’m a simple man, and being invited to sit down during check-in makes me feel like I’m at Buckingham Palace. While I signed my name on the necessary documents, my children played croquet on the purpose-built lawn next to the hotel entrance.

The open space outside the hotel, where people can lounge and play. Photo / Supplied

The room: We were in rooms 103 (junior suite) and 105 (family suite). Due to a quirk of how it was built, Montreal has ended up with the largest hotel rooms in Christchurch. The sprawling suites were perfect for my sprawling family, and the six of us had four beautiful nights in these two rooms up on the first level.

The rooms at Hotel Montreal are spacious, perfect for family lodging. Photo / Supplied

The king-sized bed in the junior suite. Photo / Supplied

The Montreal is low-rise, but the rooms have substantial balconies allowing you to enjoy some fresh air and watch the croquet.

A little sound spills out from the restaurant and bar area on a busy night, but this finishes early, and for the most part, you’ll enjoy what is largely a suburban setting, despite its proximity to the CBD.

Food and drink: There is a dedicated restaurant on the ground floor that takes food seriously – in fact, the owners estimate only around half of diners are hotel guests. The rest are Christchurch locals who enjoy the colourful, fresh and inventive cuisine, best followed by a fireside glass of wine in the cosy outdoor courtyard. The owner tells me that one afternoon, he was starting that fire up when a fascinated guest behind him started asking questions about how exactly it worked. He turned around and recognised the guest at once: it was Jerry Seinfeld, who was staying in the penthouse suite.

Located near Christchurch's dining district, Hotel Monteal emphasises sustainability and accessibility. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: Hotel Montreal is a short walk to Christchurch’s new dining and entertainment district, and close to Hagley Park.

Sustainability: a nice mix of topline accreditations (they are a Qualmark 5 Star Gold Award winner and signatory to the Tiaki promise) and practical details: all rooms have recycling bins and to reduce waste, they’ve removed plastic straws, introduced compostable bin liners, switched to recyclable takeaway cups, and use a digital compendium.

Accessibility: The Montreal is an accessible-friendly hotel, and the oversized rooms certainly help. Rooms have accessibility features on all floors, and there is plenty of car parking with accessible parking spaces.

Rooms with balconies offer great views of the city. Photo / Supplied

Price: Rooms start at $350 per night during low season (April through September) and from $500 per night during peak season.

Contact: For more information, visit hotelmontreal.co.nz or call 039438547.

